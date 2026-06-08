Rwanda: Inside Rising Real Estate Investment Appeal

Strong housing demand and investor confidence drove a record $855.5 million real estate investment commitments in 2025.

The real estate sector is emerging as one of the country's fastest-growing investment destinations, driven by rising housing demand, rapid urbanisation, and strong investor confidence.

In 2025, the sector attracted $855.5 million (over Rwf1.2 trillion) in registered investment commitments, more than double the $377.7 million recorded in 2024, according to Rwanda Development Board's (RDB) latest report.

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It accounted for 32.7 per cent of total registered investment commitments, making it the country's largest investment segment.

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Rising demand fuels investment commitment surge

Investment registrations reflect rising demand for housing, commercial space, and mixed-use developments, alongside confidence in Rwanda's urbanisation and economic outlook, according to RDB.

"The surge was mainly driven by rising demand for residential housing, mixed-use developments, hospitality facilities, commercial infrastructure, and affordable housing projects, alongside growing investor confidence in Rwanda's urbanisation and economic growth prospects," said Diogene Dusabiyaremye, Ag. Head of Strategy and Policy at RDB.

While RDB did not disclose specific projects behind the registered commitments, citing confidentiality and the fact that the investments remain at the commitment stage, Dusabiyaremye said project values in 2025 ranged from about $15 million to over $250 million, reflecting scale and diversification.

Compared to 2024, the 2025 pipeline shows stronger momentum toward large-scale mixed-use developments, integrated urban communities, hospitality-linked real estate, and affordable housing projects.

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Strong confidence, affordability gap remains

Developers say Rwanda's stable business environment and long-term urbanisation strategy continue to attract capital.

"We see the surge as driven by Rwanda's stable business environment, rapid urbanisation, and long-term economic growth," said Liz Haylett, Sales and Marketing Director at Fortis Green Housing.

She cited the company's $25 million Masaka Views Eco Estate in Kigali's Masaka Sector, launched in 2025, as a reflection of confidence.

"For Fortis Green, this confidence led to our $25 million Masaka Views Eco Estate in Kigali's Masaka Sector, which launched in 2025," she said.

"Our outlook for the next three to five years is positive, particularly for sustainable, well-managed residential communities."

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Bharat Parmar, CEO of Reportage Properties Rwanda, said "the 126.5 per cent surge in real estate investment commitments to $855.5 million in 2025 reflects a convergence of structural and market forces that we at Reportage Rwanda have been closely tracking."

He indicated that Kigali's growth as a regional hub is driving demand from both local and international investors.

"Rwanda consistently ranks among Africa's top business-friendly destinations, and that reputation is translating directly into real estate commitments," he stated.

For Reportage Rwanda, he said, 2025 was a year of deliberate investment, with two flagship projects underway: Indabyo Heights, a premium apartment development in Nyarutarama, and Jasmine Hills, an exclusive townhouse project in Kacyiru.

The company also has a strong pipeline of upcoming projects to expand its footprint in Rwanda.

"Our outlook for the coming years is firmly optimistic. We see Rwanda not just as a market of the moment, but as a long-term destination for quality real estate development," he said.

Parmar said premium and mid-market developments ease pressure through a "filtering effect" but are not enough to close affordability gaps.

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However, Parmar observed that affordable housing requires targeted policy support.

"True affordable housing solutions require dedicated policy instruments: subsidized land, reduced tax burdens for qualifying developers, access to long-term concessional financing, and structured public-private partnership frameworks," he said.

Why investors are confident

Industry players cite macroeconomic stability, governance, and predictable policy frameworks.

"If they notice that the risk is manageable, then they get interested in investing. If they see that there is demand, that's when they are going," said Paul Rwigamba, Director of Projects and Property Management at Century Real Estate.

"Any investor always wants to see if there's any corruption in that particular country. If the country is so corrupt, then it reduces the appetite of investing," he said, adding that Rwanda's anti-corruption stance supports confidence.

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Urbanisation reshaping demand

Rapid urbanisation is driving demand for housing, offices, and commercial infrastructure, with investors tracking population growth and income expansion.

"Mixed developments are honestly one of the largest investments that I've seen in this market," Rwigamba said.

He said developers are targeting middle- and high-end housing in areas such as Nyarutarama, Kagugu, and Gacuriro.

Impact on jobs and infrastructure

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The investment boom is expected to increase housing supply, improve infrastructure, and create jobs.

"More investment should boost housing supply, increase jobs in construction, improve infrastructure around new urban areas, and create more professionally managed rental housing," said Haylett.

According to Rwigamba, "the job creation impact on real estate is really very intensive," spanning architects, engineers, technicians, and service workers.

Challenges and outlook

Despite momentum, industry players cite rising construction costs, exchange-rate volatility, land speculation, and high financing costs, among constraints.

Haylett said sustaining growth requires faster permitting, better infrastructure coordination, serviced land, and incentives for green and affordable housing. She also urged developers to focus on sustainable, inclusive communities.

Rwigamba said condominium financing remains constrained as buyers often struggle to secure condominium loans for apartments before completion due to lack of individual titles, while Parmar cited high interest rates and short loan tenors as barriers.

With record commitments, Rwanda's real estate sector is increasingly shaping urban growth. However, stakeholders say the key challenge remains balancing expansion with affordability and infrastructure readiness.