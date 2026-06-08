Rwanda: NEC Explains Key Reforms in New Electoral Law

The National Electoral Commission (NEC) has outlined major reforms introduced under Rwanda's new Organic Law governing elections, saying the changes are aimed at strengthening grassroots participation, improving administrative efficiency, and streamlining future electoral processes.

According to NEC Chairperson Oda Gasinzigwa, the amendments were informed by lessons from the 2024 general elections and recommendations from a comprehensive review of the country's electoral system.

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"The amendment of the organic law on elections was prompted by lessons drawn from the past elections and recommendations from a comprehensive evaluation of the electoral processes," she told The New Times.

District council elections revamped

One of the major provisions introduced in the Organic Law include the provision related to the election of Councilors at the District level taking into account of the developmental nature of the District's mandate and the current structure of the District Council, where eight Councilors are elected at District level through indirect elections, with a broader electoral college extended to the members of the bureau of the Cell Councils themselves originating from direct elections and thus strengthening the grassroots level's representation and participation in the election of the District Councillors.

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Longer threshold for by-elections

The law also raises the minimum remaining term required to organise by-elections for vacant positions in local government institutions.

Previously, by-elections could be held if at least six months remained before the end of a mandate. The new law extends that threshold to one year.

Gasinzigwa said the previous six-month requirement often coincided with preparations for general local elections, placing additional pressure on electoral administration.

"This amendment is intended to promote administrative efficiency and avoid the overlap of electoral processes," she said.

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Electoral colleges to be set by Presidential Order

Another significant reform removes detailed provisions on electoral colleges from the Organic Law and delegates them to a Presidential Order, particularly for district and City of Kigali elections.

NEC said the move will provide greater flexibility and reduce the need for frequent amendments to the Organic Law.

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"The move aims at avoiding frequent amendments of the Organic Law by allowing flexibility to modify the composition of the electoral colleges whenever prevailing conditions and circumstances require it," Gasinzigwa noted.

Alignment with parliamentary laws

The new legislation also harmonises election timelines with organic laws governing Parliament.

It aligns deadlines for notifying NEC of vacancies in both the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, eliminating overlapping provisions and ensuring greater consistency across the legal framework.

Implementation underway

NEC said implementing regulations are already at an advanced stage of approval.

"These implementing legal instruments are at an advanced stage of approval by the competent authorities prior to their publication," Gasinzigwa said.

The NEC Chairperson is expected to issue detailed instructions to guide upcoming elections for local leaders and national councils. The commission also plans a nationwide civic education campaign to familiarise voters and election officials with the new legal framework.

The reforms come as Rwanda prepares for local government elections expected after the current five-year mandates of district leaders expire in October 2026.

Under existing rules, district mayors may serve a maximum of two five-year terms. As a result, some mayors re-elected in 2021 will be ineligible to run again, while those serving their first term may seek re-election.