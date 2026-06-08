Rwanda: Canal+ Rwanda Unveils Rewards Campaign, New Content Lineup

CANAL+ Rwanda has launched a promotional campaign aimed at expanding access to television services while rewarding both new and existing subscribers through discounted offers, cash prizes and additional viewing benefits.

Dubbed "Ririmba Urenze Imipaka", the campaign runs from June 1 to July 19 and offers discounted decoder prices, reduced installation fees, some free viewing packages and cash prizes for both new and existing subscribers.

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Under the offer, new customers can acquire a CANAL+ decoder for Rwf5,000 and pay an installation fee of Rwf5,000 when subscribing to the Zamuka package or higher.

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Returning subscribers who renew their subscriptions will receive 30 days of free access to all CANAL+ channels, including the DStv English Plus add-on package.

CANAL+ Rwanda Marketing and Customer Retention Officer Kevin Ntsinzi said the promotion also includes a range of incentives designed to reward loyal and new customers.

Ntsinzi said one lucky subscriber will win Rwf1 million, while new subscribers will enter monthly draws for Rwf100,000 cash prizes.

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Subscriber rewards and exclusive offers

Ntsinzi said that other rewards include 16 Ikaze subscriptions, 14 Zamuka packages, adding that 10 Zamuka na Sports packages will be rewarded an additional month of subscription.

Sales Director at CANAL+ Rwanda Blaise Butoyi said the promotion officially began on June 1 and applies to customers who renew subscriptions purchased before May 31.

He indicated that eligible subscribers will automatically be upgraded to access all CANAL+ channels, alongside the DStv English Plus add on package.

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The campaign comes as SuperSport, a subsidiary of MultiChoice Group under CANAL+, recently announced that it will broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2026™ live across English-speaking African countries.

For the first time, the tournament will be fully available to DStv English Plus add on and CANAL+ subscribers in Rwanda, with coverage of all 104 live matches, alongside highlights and repeat broadcasts.

New entertainment programmes unveiled

The promotion coincides with a strong entertainment lineup across CANAL+ channels.

These include Backstage, a new drama series set to premiere on Zacu TV on June 8, The Voice Africa on CANAL+ Magic, and Amour Parfait, which premiered on Novelas TV on June 5.

Subscribers will also follow the season two finale of popular pan-African reality TV show Nouvelle Reine on June 6, alongside major sporting events such as the NBA Finals and Wimbledon.

Speaking at a press conference in Kigali on Friday, June 5, Sophie Tchatchoua, Chief Executive Officer of CANAL+ Rwanda, said the campaign reflects the company's commitment to making entertainment more accessible while strengthening Rwanda's creative industry.

"Our promise is to provide the best content and entertainment to all Rwandans at an affordable price everywhere in Rwanda," she said.

Investing in local content and talent development

Tchatchoua noted that CANAL+ has continued investing in local production and skills development through platforms such as Zacu TV and CANAL+ University, which support Rwanda's film and television industry.

CANAL+ University is a training initiative that brings experienced media professionals to Rwanda to strengthen skills across journalism, production and screenwriting.

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"We are working with almost 20 producers, with more than 300 people in the industry, actors, makeup artists, in order to make live the movie," Tchatchoua said.

"I mean, what you see on that show, it's CANAL+, it's what we do, and giving the floor to them, the possibility to showcase their talents, first of all, is what we are doing."

CANAL+ Rwanda eyes continued growth

The company, Tchatchoua stated, has expanded significantly since entering Rwanda in 2012 through a distribution partnership, before establishing CANAL+ Rwanda in 2020, adding that it has since increased sales points, adjusted pricing and expanded local content.

Looking ahead, she said June brings a strong mix of entertainment, sports and promotional offers for subscribers.

"I think this is a very good month of June," she said.