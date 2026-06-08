Rwanda: Why Streaming Alone Isn't Enough for Modern Musicians

As stadium tours continue to break records in 2026, The Weeknd's $298 million (Approx. Rwf435.9 billion) year offers a window into where music's biggest money now comes from.

Recorded music still makes plenty of cash. The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) said global recorded music revenue reached $31.7 billion in 2025, with streaming accounting for 52.4 percent of the total.

But streaming revenue is spread across millions of plays and thousands of artistes. Touring concentrates the reward in a way the internet usually does not. A packed stadium can generate in one night what years of streams may never match for a superstar.

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The "After Hours Til Dawn" tour has surpassed $1 billion in gross revenue, according to Live Nation, with about 7.55 million tickets sold across 153 shows since its launch in Philadelphia in July 2022, with dates scheduled through November 2026.

The figures signal a pivot in the music business, where catalog sales provide immediate capital and global tours extend the value of recorded music into live experiences, reshaping the industry into a high-end performance-driven economy.

The songs still matter, but the show is where the scale shows up.

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That shift is visible well beyond North America and Europe. Across Africa, live music is gaining more value as promoters, venues and festivals expand their reach.

Global Citizen's Move Afrika, was built partly to establish a touring circuit on the continent and create more stable work for local crews, vendors and partners. AP reported that the project was meant to show the opportunity in Africa's young audience and help build a more dependable live-event ecosystem.

Kigali anchors Rwanda's place in the regional touring map with BK Arena's 10,000-seat capacity and Amahoro National Stadium's 45,508-seat scale.

Those numbers matter as they show the range of the market.

An artiste does not need to fill a football stadium to prove demand. A smaller arena can still create a strong live business, especially when ticket tiers, hospitality packages and repeat dates are part of the plan.

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King James' quick sellout offers an early sign of where the market is heading. A second night followed, making him the first artiste to add another date.

In Rwanda, that is a simple but important signal: fans are ready to show up, not just listen online and that is how a live market starts growing.

"Streaming expands visibility, but live performance turns that attention into real economic power," said Placide Ian Murenzi, a Kigali based sync licensing specialist.

"It is not a dismissal of streaming platforms, but a reminder of their limits when it comes to sustained earnings. A track can travel quickly across screens and earbuds, yet it is on stage where artists convert casual listeners into committed fans, monetize exclusivity and deepen audience connection."

"In markets where digital reach outpaces structured touring circuits, the shift from online traction to sold-out rooms is where the industry's real financial maturity begins," Murenzi said.

There is, of course, risk in all this. Touring costs money. Travel, staging, security and promotion add up quickly, and not every date fills. But the reward for artistes who can consistently sell out rooms is now much larger than a hit single on its own. For Kigali and the wider region, that is the useful takeaway.

Bigger venues, stronger promoters and repeat-show demand are all signs that the live music economy is maturing.