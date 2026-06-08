Tanzania: Battle for CAF Slots Intensifies

Dar es Salaam — THE battle for continental qualification in the Mainland Premier League has entered a decisive stage, with several clubs still in contention for the top four positions with five matches remaining.

Young Africans lead the table with 60 points from 25 matches, followed closely by Simba on 58 points.

Azam are third with 52 points, while Singida Black Stars occupy fourth place with 41 points. Under the league's qualification system, the teams finishing first and second will qualify for the CAF Champions League. The thirdplaced team will secure a place in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The remaining continental ticket will depend on the Federation Cup winner. If the Federation Cup champions have already qualified for continental football through the league standings, the fourth-placed team in the Premier League will earn the additional CAF Confederation Cup slot.

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Young Africans, Simba and Azam appear well positioned to secure continental football next season as they have opened sizeable gaps over the chasing pack.

The closest contest is for fourth place, where Singida Black Stars lead JKT Tanzania by three points. TRA United remain within reach on 37 points and could still challenge if results go their way in the remaining fixtures.

Singida Black Stars hold an advantage after winning three of their last five matches and will face direct rivals JKT Tanzania in a fixture that could influence the race for fourth place.

JKT Tanzania, despite sitting fifth, have struggled to convert draws into wins after recording three consecutive draws in recent matches.

TRA United, currently sixth, also remain in contention but will need consistency in their remaining matches to close the gap.

With only five rounds left before the end of the season, every point could prove decisive in determining which clubs represent Tanzania in next season's CAF competitions.

The Federation Cup could also play a major role in determining Tanzania's representatives in next season's continental competitions.

The competition has reached the semi-final stage, with Young Africans, Simba, Azam and Coastal Union remaining in contention for the title.

Young Africans, Simba and Azam, are already occupying the top three positions in the Mainland Premier League standings and are on course to secure continental qualification through the league.

Coastal Union, however, are currently outside the top-four race in the league standings and remains the only semi-finalist without a strong chance of qualifying through league position.

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If Coastal Union win the Federation Cup, they will secure a place in next season's CAF Confederation Cup regardless of their league finish.

However, if Young Africans, Simba or Azam win the competition, the additional continental ticket is expected to pass to the team that finishes fourth in the Premier League standings.