Tanzania: Azania Bank Shareholders to Receive 98.62 Bn/ - Per Share As Dividend As Bank Posts Strong 2025 Performance

Dar es Salaam — AZANIA Bank Plc has approved a dividend payout of 18.36bn/- during the Bank's 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Dar es Salaam, over the weekend.

The approved dividend of 98.62bn/- per share represents 30 percent of the Bank's net profit after tax of 61.4bn/- recorded in the financial year ended December 2025, reaffirming Azania Bank's commitment to delivering sustainable returns to its shareholders while maintaining a strong foundation for future growth.

The AGM brought together shareholders, directors, management, regulators and key stakeholders to review the Bank's performance and strategic direction, reflecting the continued confidence investors have in the institution's long-term prospects.

Speaking after the AGM, The Board Chairman of Azania Bank, Eng Julius Ndyamukama, said the dividend declaration reflects the Bank's strong financial position and consistent focus on creating value for shareholders.

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During the meeting, shareholders also received updates on the Bank's strategic achievements, including continued branch network expansion, enhanced digital banking capabilities, increased support to SMEs, agriculture, women and youth-focused financial solutions and investments aimed at strengthening customer service delivery.

Azania Bank continues to demonstrate its position as one of the Tanzania's leading indigenous banks, supported by a strong shareholder base comprising pension funds i.e. Public Service Security Fund (PSSSF), National Social Security Fund (NSSF), National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), Workers Compensation Fund (WCF), East African Development Bank (EADB) and Minority shareholders including staff members.

The Bank's sustained growth reflects the confidence of its stakeholders and the effectiveness of its long-term strategy focused on innovation, financial inclusion, operational excellence and sustainable value creation.

As it looks ahead, Azania Bank remains committed to strengthening its market position, expanding access to financial services and contributing meaningfully to Tanzania's economic development while delivering value to all stakeholders.