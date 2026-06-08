Tanzania: Kikwete Urges Legal Innovation and Global Readiness

Dar es Salaam — THE Minister of State, President's Office, Public Service and Good Governance, Ridhiwan Kikwete, has called upon law students and legal professionals to embrace adaptability, innovation and global competitiveness as the legal profession continues to evolve in response to rapid social, economic and technological changes.

During the 2026 Career Day organised by the University of Dar es Salaam School of Law (UDSoL), Kikwete highlighted the need to prepare future legal practitioners for both domestic and international legal practice under the theme, "Rethinking Career Trajectories: Adapting to Domestic and International Legal Practice."

He noted that the modern legal profession extends beyond traditional courtroom advocacy, stressing that lawyers, legal officers, law enforcement professionals and governance experts must be able to operate within both national legal systems and international legal frameworks.

"The legal profession is no longer confined by physical boundaries or traditional methods of practice," he said. "The market now demands legal professionals who are adaptable, innovative and grounded in local realities while remaining capable of operating effectively on the international stage."

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Kikwete observed that Tanzania's ongoing social and economic transformation, driven by infrastructure expansion, digitalisation, public-private partnerships and governance reforms is creating both opportunities and challenges for legal practitioners.

He highlighted growing demand in areas such as cybercrime, financial crimes, human rights law, international arbitration, and regulatory compliance, particularly within regional frameworks such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the East African Community (EAC).

Drawing from his professional experience, he emphasised the increasing need for multidisciplinary legal skills, noting that modern clients expect lawyers who can integrate legal expertise with broader analytical and strategic thinking.

"Clients are no longer satisfied with professionals who provide only legal advice. They seek individuals who can think like entrepreneurs, economists, data analysts and strategists," he said.

The President of the UDSoL, Mr Warren Mnzava challenged stakeholders to assess whether current legal education adequately prepares students for emerging realities in the legal market.

The student leader called for stronger alignment between legal education and Tanzania's Development Vision 2050, particularly in human capital development and workforce competitiveness.

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According to Dr Cecilia Ngaiza, Coordinator of Undergraduate Studies at UDSoL, Career Day serves as a bridge between students and the job market by exposing them to local and international opportunities while providing networking platforms.

She noted that at least 15 students secure employment annually through the programme, while many others benefit from internship opportunities, mentorship and professional development.

Now in its nearly 15-year history, Career Day continues to expand in impact, reinforcing its role in preparing future legal professionals for an increasingly competitive and interconnected world," Dr Ngaiza noted.