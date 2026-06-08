Tanzania: Esrac Centres Transform Early Child Development and Inclusive Education in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam — Education is often described as the foundation of opportunity, yet for thousands of children, the ability to benefit fully from education depends on something that happens long before academic performance is measured in the classroom.

Across schools and communities, many children experience learning, developmental, communication, hearing, vision, or behavioral challenges that remain unnoticed during the early years of life.

Without timely identification and support, these children risk falling behind academically, losing confidence, and becoming excluded from opportunities that education is meant to provide.

As Tanzania continues to strengthen its commitment to inclusive education, increasing attention is being placed on systems that identify children's needs early and provide the support necessary for them to succeed.

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These efforts were highlighted during the launch of the National Campaign to Promote the Establishment and Strengthening of Early Screening, Recognition, Assessment and Care Centres (ESRACs) held at Mwenge Primary School in Mbeya Region.

The partnership between HakiElimu and Child Support Tanzania (CST) reflects a shared commitment to advancing inclusive education and ensuring that children with learning and developmental challenges receive timely support.

Through the National Campaign to Promote the Establishment and Strengthening of Early Screening, Recognition, Assessment and Care Centres (ESRACs), the two organizations are combining advocacy, technical expertise and community engagement to expand access to early identification services.

While HakiElimu focuses on influencing policy implementation and raising public awareness, CST contributes practical experience in delivering assessment services and supporting children directly through initiatives such as Mobile ESRACs.

Together, the partnership demonstrates how collaboration can help bridge service gaps and create more inclusive learning opportunities for children across Tanzania.

One of the key initiatives supporting this effort is the establishment of Early Screening, Recognition, Assessment and Care Centres (ESRACs), a model designed to ensure that children receive assessment and intervention before learning challenges become long-term barriers.

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The importance of these services extends beyond education alone. Early identification allows children to access educational support, medical guidance, specialist interventions and social services at the right stage of development.

It also equips teachers with better understanding of individual learning needs and provides parents with information that can help them support their children more effectively at home.

Recognizing this need, Tanzania introduced guidelines in 2022 to support the establishment and operation of ESRAC centres at council level.

The goal was to bring assessment services closer to communities and reduce the burden faced by families who previously had to travel long distances to seek specialized support at regional or national facilities.

However, implementation remains limited. Despite the policy framework being in place, access to these services is still uneven across the country. Out of 184 councils nationwide, only 36 have established ESRAC centres, and many continue to face shortages in infrastructure, equipment and trained personnel. As a result, large numbers of children still experience delays in assessment and intervention.

This reality has highlighted the growing need for stronger investment and collaboration across sectors to expand access to early identification services and strengthen inclusive education systems.

Against this backdrop, Mwenge Primary School in Mbeya Region has emerged as an example of how these services can operate at community level and directly improve children's educational experiences.

The school hosts one of the functioning ESRAC centres that provides screening, recognition, assessment and care services for children with diverse learning and developmental needs.

More than serving as an assessment facility, the centre represents a practical model of how inclusive education can move from policy into action.

Children attending the centre receive support through structured assessment processes aimed at identifying learning barriers early enough for intervention. Services offered include developmental assessment, specialist follow-up and referrals where additional support is required.

The centre also supports teachers and parents by helping them better understand children's individual needs and how to respond effectively.

Demand for these services has continued to grow. Between January and April this year alone, the centre reportedly served 190 children, demonstrating both the scale of need and the growing awareness among communities regarding the importance of early identification.

Mwenge Primary School also supports learners with special educational needs through a system designed to promote participation and equal learning opportunities.

The school currently serves 115 learners with special needs and provides support through specialist personnel working in areas including hearing assessment, cognitive support and visual impairment services.

The impact of such interventions goes beyond academic achievement. Children who receive early support are more likely to remain engaged in school, participate confidently in classroom activities and continue progressing alongside their peers.

The Head of the ESRAC Centre, Aida Mwakalukwa, said that, the establishment and strengthening of the ESRAC's is a crucial step in improving the wellbeing and development of children in our communities.

She emphasized that many children face developmental, learning, and health challenges that often go undetected until it is too late, which affects their education and future opportunities.

She further explained that, "ESRACs are designed to ensure early identification of such challenges, so that children can receive timely support, appropriate referrals, and necessary care services,"

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According to her, early intervention is key to reducing long-term disabilities and improving learning outcomes.

She also highlighted that, "The importance of collaboration between parents, teachers, health professionals, and community leaders in making the programme successful. The communities should take advantage of these centres and ensure that no child is left behind due to lack of awareness or access to services,"

According to her, one of the students, Shazima Mwabungu, said that the establishment of ESRAC centres is very important for children and the community as a whole.

She explained that many children face different challenges in learning and development, but often these problems are not identified early enough. Because of this, some students struggle in school without receiving the support they need.

She said that, "ESRAC centres provide a great opportunity for early screening and assessment, which helps to identify learning difficulties, health issues, or developmental delays at an early stage. This makes it possible for children to receive proper care, guidance, and referrals to specialists when needed,"

"The centres help teachers and parents understand the needs of each child better, which improves how they support children both at school and at home. This initiative reduces stigma because children are not left to struggle alone or be misunderstood," she concluded