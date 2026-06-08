Tanzania: TTU, Temesa Officials Up in Court Today

8 June 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mariam Said

Dodoma — TWO high-profile economic sabotage cases involving senior officials of the Tanzania Teachers' Union (TTU) and the Mechanical and Electrical Services Agency (TEMESA) are scheduled for mention today at the Resident Magistrate's Court in Dodoma.

The two cases involve a total of 22 accused persons facing charges that include economic sabotage, money laundering, leading organised criminal networks and obtaining money by false pretences.

In the first case, eight TTU leaders, including former president, Leah Ulaya and former Secretary General Japhet Maganga, are accused of authorising the expenditure of more than 2.2bn/- for the procurement of T-shirts and caps between 2023 and 2024 in alleged violation of the union's constitution.

The accused are also alleged to have fraudulently obtained more than 1.3bn/- from a company awarded the procurement tender.

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Other accused persons in the case are current TTU Secretary General Joseph Misalaba, Nashon Kidudu, Wambura Kihengu, Angelina Wambura, Baraka Mbonalibha and Pycite Company Limited.

Current TTU President Suleiman Ikomba was also named in the case but was absent when the accused first appeared before the court on May 26 this year.

Senior State Attorney Patrick Mwita told the court that three accused persons Mr Ikomba, Ms Wambura and Mr Mbonalibha were absent and that efforts were underway to trace them so they could be joined in the proceedings.

In a separate case, TEMESA Director General Lazaro Kilahala and 13 other officials are facing nine charges, including leading an organised criminal network and laundering more than 1.3bn/-.

The accused are alleged to have committed the offences through the procurement of fictitious motor vehicle spare parts.

The other accused are Mathias Rutaguza, Sambayeti Magoko, Kennesy Menene, Peter Bongole, Clavery Busunzu, Mrisho Kinguti, Renatha Juma, Vicent Rutebuka, Michael Assey, Caesar Chambo, Nassoro Igangule, Deus Matiku and Kentra Tanzania Limited.

The court also ordered the arrest and production of Mr Rutaguza and Mr Assey, who were absent when the case was called, so they could be joined in the proceedings.

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