Tanzania: Why Samia's Moscow Visit Reflects Strategic Non-Alignment Rather Than a Geopolitical Blunder

Dar es Salaam — THE recent article titled "The Moscow Miscalculation: Samia's Russia Trip Is a Geopolitical Blunder Tanzania Cannot Afford" offers a strongly critical view of President Samia Suluhu Hassan's historic visit to Russia.

It claims that the trip damages Tanzania's ties with Western countries, hampers diplomatic efforts with Washington and puts the country at economic and political risk.

Although these concerns merit discussion in a democratic society, the article has a notable flaw: It predominantly emphasises the estimated costs of engaging with Russia, while largely overlooking the possible advantages of diversified diplomacy, economic independence, strategic non-alignment and Tanzania's long-standing foreign policy principles.

A balanced assessment involves considering both the potential risks Tanzania faces by engaging with Russia and the losses it might incur by restricting itself to a limited set of international partnerships in an increasingly multipolar world.

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The false assumption that diplomacy is a Zero-Sum Game is perhaps what underlies the author of the Moscow calculation.

The article's main assumption is that Tanzania's cooperation with Russia inherently diminishes its ties with the United States and Europe. This assumption is increasingly outdated.

Modern international relations no longer depend on rigid Cold War alliances. Instead, countries frequently maintain strong connections with multiple powers simultaneously. For instance, India has close strategic relations with the United States while also engaging economically and diplomatically with Russia.

Saudi Arabia maintains a close partnership with Washington while also deepening its connections with China and Russia. Turkey stays a NATO member but keeps intricate relations with Russia. South Africa interacts with Western economies and BRICS nations.

The article does not clarify why Tanzania should be restricted from the same diplomatic flexibility that many emerging economies have. In truth, engaging with Russia does not mean refusing Western partnerships.

The edition also overlooks Tanzania's historical non-aligned stance. The author dismisses any comparison between President Samia's visit and Mwalimu Julius Nyerere's historic trip to Moscow in 1969.

The comparison is still relevant not because the global environment is exactly the same, but because the core principle stays consistent. Nyerere's foreign policy was built on strategic autonomy and non-alignment. Nonalignment never meant avoiding relationships with major powers; it was about preserving the freedom to interact with all of them without becoming reliant on any single one.

That principle remains valid today. Although the article implies Tanzania must select between Russia and the West, its diplomatic history shows it can sustain ties with both. President Samia's visit can thus be seen as an extension, not a departure, from Tanzania's longstanding diplomatic approach.

The article often compares Russian investment and trade volumes with those of the United States and the European Union, but it neglects the importance of economic diversification. Although these comparisons can be factually informative, they miss a key economic concept: diversification. A nation's foreign policy shouldn't be evaluated only based on current trade figures.

Successful economies continuously explore new markets, attract diverse investors, adopt innovative technologies and secure new sources of financing. Although Russian investment currently constitutes a small portion of Tanzania's economy, it does not imply that future opportunities are limited. Many strategic partnerships start on a modest scale.

If policymakers only engage with countries that are already key investment partners, economic diversification will never occur. Economic diplomacy aims to create future opportunities, not merely recognize existing ones. The article underestimates the importance of strategic alternatives.

Another weakness in the article is its assumption that Tanzania's future development should depend heavily on Western institutions and funding. History demonstrates that excessive reliance on a single group of partners can create vulnerabilities. Variations in foreign governments, political priorities, aid budgets, sanctions, and geopolitical tensions can greatly impact developing economies. Expanding diplomatic and economic ties can improve resilience.

Countries with broader international partnerships generally enjoy greater bargaining power, more effective negotiations, and increased policy flexibility. Although Russia may not currently provide development aid at the same level as Western countries, collaborating with Russia strengthens Tanzania's strategic options.

Options have inherent economic value. The economic benefits go beyond current trade statistics. The article mainly focuses on Tanzania-Russia economic ties concerning wheat, fertilisers, tea and tobacco. This limited view misses the broader significance of high-level state visits.

Presidential diplomacy extends beyond current trade figures, focusing on future cooperation in sectors like energy, mining, agricultural technology, fertilisers, engineering, scientific research, higher education, nuclear tech, industrial partnerships and tourism. Many thriving economic ties started with minimal trade and grew into strategic industries.

The article presumes the future will mirror the present, but history indicates this isn't necessarily true. There is little evidence to support the predicted Western retaliation. One of the strongest assertions is that the Moscow visit will greatly damage Tanzania's reputation in Washington.

Nonetheless, the author offers limited proof that these outcomes are unavoidable. Countries throughout Africa, Asia and the Middle East keep engaging with Russia while also sustaining strong relationships with Western governments.

The article suggests that engaging with Russia automatically results in diplomatic penalties, but this is speculative rather than backed by evidence. Ultimately, international relations are shaped by interests.

Western governments still keep relations with many countries whose policies differ from their own. Consequently, there is not enough evidence to suggest that the Moscow visit by itself will significantly harm Tanzania's global reputation.

The paper also ignores Africa's emerging quest for strategic sovereignty. Perhaps the article's greatest omission is its failure to place the visit within the broader context of Africa's growing pursuit of strategic sovereignty.

Across the continent, governments are increasingly aiming for more control over development decisions, investment collaborations and economic agendas. This shift is not against the West but stems from a wish to prevent overreliance on any one external entity.

President Samia's visit should be seen as part of a wider continental trend. African nations are increasingly seeking the flexibility to interact with Washington, Brussels, Beijing, Moscow, New Delhi, Ankara, Riyadh and others at the same time. This strategy demonstrates confidence, not weakness.

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Diplomacy should be judged by results. Ultimately, neither supporters nor critics can assess the Moscow visit purely on symbolism. The real indicator of success is in tangible outcomes. Important questions include: Will the visit attract investment? Will it expand export markets? Will it generate jobs? Will it support industrialisation? Will it facilitate technology transfer? Will it boost energy security? And will it improve Tanzania's international bargaining position? Answering these questions takes time.

Declaring the visit a failure before the agreements are enacted risks replacing evidence-based analysis with political opinion. I suggest the article's author should consider further education if they aim to conduct serious reviews grounded in tangible logic in the future.

The article 'The Moscow Miscalculation' raises key questions about governance and diplomacy, but it provides an incomplete view of Tanzania's strategic interests. By mainly emphasising potential risks and downplaying benefits, the author misses the point that in a more multipolar world, successful countries build varied partnerships instead of sticking with exclusive alliances.

President Samia's visit to Moscow should be viewed as more than just choosing between Russia and the West. It underscores Tanzania's enduring commitment to strategic non-alignment, economic diversification, and diplomatic engagement with all partners dedicated to the country's progress.

Rather than a geopolitical blunder, the visit might be seen as a significant move to reorient Tanzania toward being a self-assured, autonomous, and internationally active country--one that avoids limiting its prospects by relying solely on a single geopolitical approach.