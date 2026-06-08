Tanzania: Finland Deepens Tanzania Forestry Partnerships Through Business Matchmaking and Investment

Dar es Salaam — The Embassy of Finland in Tanzania, in partnership with UNDP Tanzania through the FUNGUO Innovation Programme on Friday convened Finnish Forest Day 2026 under the theme "Doing Business with Finland."

The event brought together businesses, investors, government institutions, development partners, entrepreneurs, and forestry experts from Finland and Tanzania to strengthen commercial partnerships and advance sustainable growth in the forestry sector.

The event reflects Finland's long-standing commitment to Tanzania's sustainable economic development through investment, innovation, and private sector collaboration. The programme featured a keynote on investment opportunities in Tanzania's forestry sector, presentations from Finnish companies, a structured business matchmaking session, and an exhibition showcasing sustainable forestry solutions from both countries.

The event also witnessed the launch of the Tanzania Forest Sector Investment Guide.

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Reflecting on the significance of the occasion, Ambassador Theresa Zitting of Finland emphasized the centrality of business partnerships to the bilateral relationship: "Strong business partnerships are essential for unlocking the full potential of Tanzania's forestry sector.

Finnish Forest Day provides a unique opportunity for companies, innovators, and investors from both countries to build relationships, exchange knowledge, and identify practical opportunities for collaboration," said the Ambassador.

Representing the Government of Tanzania, Director of Forestry and Beekeeping, Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, Daniel Pancraas, welcomed the initiative and underscored its alignment with Tanzania's development priorities: "Tanzania's forestry sector holds significant untapped potential, and Finland has been among our most consistent and constructive partners in realizing it. This kind of direct business engagement is exactly what is needed to translate our shared ambitions into jobs, value addition, and sustainable growth."

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Finn partnership presented its services to Tanzanian participants, creating new opportunities for collaboration with Finnish companies and access to co-financing mechanisms designed to support business growth and international partnerships.

Speaking on behalf of Finnfund, Deputy CEO Minnamari Marttila highlighted the transformative potential of structured business-to-business engagement: "Finnish Forest Day creates an environment where companies can move beyond introductions and begin building meaningful commercial relationships - through knowledge exchange, technology transfer, investment, and long-term business cooperation."

A key highlight of the day was the showcase of enterprises supported through the #GreenCatalyst Initiative, a Finland-funded special financing window under UNDP's FUNGUO Innovation Programme. The initiative complements Finland's TZS 61 billion FORLAND Project, further strengthening support for sustainable and inclusive growth within Tanzania's forestry sector.

Through its first funding round, the GreenCatalyst Initiative has invested more than TZS 1 billion in 14 enterprises advancing sustainable forestry, value-added wood processing, climate-smart technologies, and circular economy solutions. These investments build on Finland's long- standing commitment to Tanzania's forestry sector. Over the past 10 years Finland has invested €45 million (approximately TZS 136.3 billion) in the sector, supporting sustainable forest management, skills development, innovation, and private sector partnerships that contribute to both economic growth and environmental sustainability.

Speaking on behalf of UNDP Tanzania, FUNGUO Programme Manager Joseph Manirakiza highlighted the role of partnerships in scaling innovation: "Innovation thrives when entrepreneurs have access not only to financing, but also to networks, markets, and partnerships. Finnish Forest Day is exactly the kind of platform our #GreenCatalyst entrepreneurs need to connect and scale," said Manirakiza.

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Among the enterprises featured was Wazo Tanzania, East Africa's first Cross-Laminated Timber (CLT) manufacturer. Reflecting on what the platform means for emerging businesses like his, Founder and CEO Musa Malick said: "Finnish Forest Day has created a unique opportunity to showcase Tanzania's potential in advanced timber technologies. The exchange of knowledge with Finnish companies is invaluable as we continue scaling innovative solutions for the region."

Finnish Forest Day 2026 affirms Finland's conviction that sustainable forestry development requires more than financing - it requires the networks, partnerships, and market connections that allow innovative businesses to grow and deliver lasting impact. Finland remains committed to deepening this work alongside Tanzania and its people.