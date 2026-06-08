Nigeria: Uzodimma, Ododo Mobilise Igbo, Kogi People in Ekiti for Oyebanji's Re-Election

The Chairman of the Progressive Governors' Forum (PGF): Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, alongside his Kogi State counterpart, Alhaji Usman Ododo, on Saturday, rallied members of the Igbo and Kogi communities in Ekiti State to support the re-election of Governor Biodun Oyebanji in the June 20 governorship election.

The two governors spoke at two separate events held in Ado Ekiti, where they drummed support for Governor Oyebanji, whom they described as "an impactful leader", whose administration had impacted positively on the lives of the people of Ekiti.

Uzodimma spoke at the annual cultural day celebration of the Igbo community in Ekiti held at the Ekiti Parapo Pavillion, Ado Ekiti, while Ododo spoke at a stakeholders' engagement hosted by the Ebira, Igala and Okun people aimed at strengthening their partnership with Ekiti State government.

Addressing the Igbo community, Uzodimma described Oyebanji as a bridge-builder and an inclusive leader who has created a peaceful and business-friendly environment for all residents irrespective of their ethnic or religious background. He urged the people to reciprocate the Governor's goodwill by giving him overwhelming support at the June 20 governorship election.

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Uzodimma said continuity would enable Governor Oyebanji to consolidate on his impressive developmental strides and sustain the prevailing atmosphere of peace, unity and prosperity in Ekiti State.

"My dear good people of Igbo indigenes in Ekiti State, I bring greetings from the National leadership of our party APC, and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I am here not only to witness this annual cultural day but to also thank you for you for supporting our party, because the support you have given to Governor Oyebanji is the support you are also giving to APC and the President," the governor said.

"I am happy I can see joy in your faces, I am happy that you have a God fearing Governor, a Governor with clear heart, a Governor who does not discriminate, a Governor who is including everybody in his policies and programmes. Our presence here today is to act as a witness that all the good things the Governor has done for you in Ekiti is appreciated and what we are saying today is that because Governor Oyebanji has done well, he should continue for the next four years and I want to assure you that for the next four years, he will double the inclusion he has given to you during the first four years".

Speaking at the forum organized by Kogi indegenes at Eage's Hall, Ododo commended Governor Oyebanji for his commitment to unity, security and development, noting that the Kogi community in Ekiti had enjoyed a harmonious relationship with the state government. He called on Kogi indigenes living across Ekiti to remain steadfast in their support for the Governor's re-election.

While stressing that Oyebanji's leadership style has fostered peace, economic growth and social inclusion, making Ekiti one of the most stable states in the country, the Kogi State Governor said continuity would enable the Ekiti Governor consolidate on his developmental strides and deliver more dividends of democracy to the people.

He said: "Your Excellency, I want to let you know that we are here today not just for fun, we are here for business, we have come in our numbers to show appreciation for all you have been doing for humanity and of course my people from Kogi State residing in Ekiti.

"Your Excellency, you have nothing to fear, we are just here to let you know that the only language we understand in the coming election is APC and BAO. This is the time for us as Kogians to show appreciation, we are not ungrateful human beings, we know what you have done for us and we know that you're Mr President's choice and to show gratitude to the President, we must give you our 100 percent votes".

In his remarks, Oyebanji expressed appreciation to the Igbo and Kogi communities for their support for his government and contributions to the economic and social development of Ekiti State. He assured them that his administration will continue to provide conducive environment for businesses and residents to thrive.

"I am so touched by what has happened here today, I am short of words and I am extremely grateful to you. We started our journey three and a half years ago when we met at one hall along Ilawe Road, but today we are meeting at the pavilion. We entered into some agreement and you did what you promised in 2022 and I have no doubt that you will do more come June 20," the Ekiti governor stated.

"I am so grateful for your love, understanding and patients with our administration, I am grateful for improving the economy of Ekiti State and I am thankful for being orderly and peaceful, I did not take the honour you bestowed on me for granted and I am sure that come June 20, all of you in Ekiti will vote for our party".

Speaking on behalf of the Igbo community in the state, President-General, Ohaneze Ndi Igbo for Ekiti state and Southwest, Chief Alexander Ndubuisi, described Oyebanji as a man whose leadership insight has been able to transform the State in various facets, adding that the Governor's inclusive policy has helped to forge a good relationship among different ethnic groups State.

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The Ohaneze chief assured the governor that mobilization within the Igbo community has commenced in earnest to ensure that they reciprocate his good gesture of giving due recognition to the Igbos in the state by voting massively for him on June 20.

The highpoint of the event was the conferment of the prestigious chieftaincy title of Ezi Enyi Ndigbo (True friend of Igbo people) on Oyebanji by the Igbo community in Ekiti State, in recognition of his inclusive leadership, unwavering support for the welfare of Ndigbo in the state and his commitment to fostering peaceful coexistence and an enabling environment for all residents regardless of their ethnic background.

In attendance at the events were the Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye, Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye, Director-General, Ekiti APC Governorship Campaign Council, Senator Cyril Fasuyi, Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Habibat Adubiaro, Chief of Staff and Secretary Campaign Council, Mr Niyi Adebayo, members of the State House of Assembly and members of the State Executive council, among others.