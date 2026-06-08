Namibia: Oshana Receives 250 Soccer Balls

The FIFA-CAF Football for Schools Initiative has donated 250 soccer balls to schools in the Oshana region through the Oshana Regional Football Association, to strengthen grassroots football development and promote education through sport.

The donation, handed over to the Oshana Namibia Schools Sport Union (NSSU), comprises 220 size-four footballs and 30 size-five footballs. The equipment will be distributed to all schools with Grade 8 learners, as well as selected primary schools across the region, with each institution receiving two balls.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Oshana Governor Hofni Iipinge described football as one of the most effective tools for uniting young people and fostering discipline, teamwork, leadership and healthy lifestyles.

"Through programmes such as FIFA Football for Schools, our young people are provided with opportunities to develop both on and off the field," said Iipinge.

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He noted that Oshana is home to many talented athletes and expressed confidence that, with the necessary support, facilities, coaching and opportunities, many learners from schools in the region could go on to represent Oshana and Namibia at higher levels.

"I encourage our schools to make the best use of these resources and continue promoting sport as a vehicle for educational excellence, social cohesion and youth empowerment," he said.

Remarks from Oshana regional education director Pauline Shapumba were delivered by Inspector of Education for the Ompundja Circuit, Hofni Kapolo.

Kapolo praised the FIFA-CAF programme for creating opportunities for young people and stressed that education extends beyond the classroom.

"Education also takes place on the field. When learners participate in sport, they acquire life skills, knowledge and values such as teamwork and cooperation. A healthy body contributes to a healthy mind, and learners who take part in sport are often better positioned to succeed academically," he said.

Oshana Regional Football Association chairperson Sheikh Muhammad Negumbo said the initiative reflects the shared commitment of FIFA and the Namibia Football Association to develop football from the grassroots level.

"Today is a simple but powerful moment. Through the FIFA Football for Schools programme, we are placing a ball in the hands of every school represented here. A football is more than just a piece of equipment; it is a tool for teaching teamwork, discipline, fitness and joy," he said.

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Negumbo added that for many children, particularly those in boarding schools and from disadvantaged backgrounds, access to football equipment creates opportunities to participate, belong and dream of a brighter future.

He also encouraged learners to respect the rules of the game, compete fairly and learn to win with humility and lose with dignity.

Accepting the donation on behalf of schools in the region, Oshana NSSU chairperson Weyulu Hafuto welcomed the contribution, saying it would help address the shortage of football equipment.

"These are not just soccer balls. They represent more after school practice sessions, more goals scored during physical education lessons, and more teamwork on our playing fields. In many cases, schools have had hundreds of learners sharing a single ball, and thanks to this donation, that situation is set to improve," he said.

Hafuto urged coaches and schools to ensure that the donated footballs are used for their intended purpose and that both boys and girls benefit equally from the programme.

The FIFA-CAF Football for Schools Initiative seeks to use football as a tool for education, social development and youth empowerment while expanding access to the sport at grassroots level.

*Erastus Ndawedapo is a Media Officer in the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology, Oshana region.