Tanzania Targets Worldclass Healthcare Standards

Dar es Salaam — THE government has said its immediate priority is to ensure health services provided across the country are of high quality and responsive to citizens' needs, following notable progress in expanding access to care.

Last year (2025) data shows given by the Ministry show the health sector has grown significantly.

The number of health facilities has risen to 8,537, up from 1,343 in 1960, an increase of 84.26 per cent.

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Government ownership accounts for 64 per cent of these facilities, while religious institutions own 9 per cent and private institutions 27 per cent.

Speaking at the inaugural Scientific Conference on Quality Healthcare in Tanzania held in Dar es Salaam recently, Director of Curative Services in the Ministry of Health, Dr Hamadi Nyembea, said the country is now shifting its priority from merely increasing access to ensuring high standards of care.

The conference, organised by Aga Khan University and Aga Khan Hospital, brought together healthcare professionals, researchers, policymakers and innovators from within and outside the country to explore practical approaches to strengthening healthcare quality systems.

"Our focus now is not only increasing the number of health facilities, but ensuring that the services delivered are of high quality and that citizens are satisfied with the care they receive," Dr Nyembea said.

He noted that although government investment has significantly improved access to healthcare services nationwide, the next step is to guarantee consistent standards of care regardless of location or facility. "Every patient, regardless of where they are, deserves the same standard of quality care," he added.

Dr Nyembea emphasised the need for stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors, noting that shared responsibility is key to building a resilient and responsive health system.

He also said Tanzania has the potential to position itself as a regional healthcare hub by improving service standards, which could attract patients from neighbouring countries and boost medical tourism.

Registrar of the Private Hospitals Advisory Board (PHAB), Dr Meshack Shemwela, urged health institutions to integrate quality improvement into daily operations instead of treating accreditation as a one-time requirement.

He called for enhanced clinical audits, benchmarking and evidence-based decision-making to improve patient safety and service delivery.

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He further advocated for non-punitive reporting systems that allow healthcare workers to report errors and near misses without fear, saying such openness is vital for continuous learning and system improvement.

"Quality is not a certificate on the wall. It is a mindset and a way of working," he stressed.

Medical Director at Aga Khan Hospital, Dar es Salaam, Dr Muzdalifat Abeid, said achieving healthcare excellence depends on strong leadership, continuous professional development, accountability and effective use of data and research.

She called for increased investment in evidence-based healthcare and innovation to improve patient outcomes and strengthen public trust in health systems.

"Every patient expects not only treatment, but care that is safe, equitable and compassionate," she said.

Dr Abeid added that the conference provided a valuable platform for sharing knowledge and solutions to support health system transformation in Tanzania, reaffirming Aga Khan University's commitment to advancing healthcare education, research and innovation.