Tanzania: Turning Moscow Diplomacy Into Economic Gains

Dar es Salaam — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan's visit to Russia has reinforced an important reality of modern diplomacy: International relations can no longer be measured solely by political ties, but by the economic opportunities they create for ordinary citizens.

Sharing the global stage with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other world leaders at the 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF 2026), President Samia presented Tanzania not as a recipient of assistance, but as a strategic investment destination seeking mutually beneficial partnerships.

The timing of the visit is significant. As Tanzania and Russia prepare to mark 65 years of diplomatic relations this December, both countries have signalled their intention to move beyond historical friendship towards deeper economic cooperation. The message from the Kremlin was clear: the next chapter of the relationship should be defined by trade, investment and industrial development.

President Putin's call to increase trade turnover between the two countries deserves serious attention. Although bilateral trade has expanded steadily in recent years, it remains modest relative to the potential of the two economies. Both governments acknowledge considerable room for growth in energy, transport, logistics, healthcare, education and geological exploration.

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Encouragingly, Tanzania arrived in Moscow with concrete proposals rather than broad declarations. Among the most promising is President Samia's invitation for Russian companies to establish fertiliser manufacturing plants in Tanzania. Such investments would strengthen agricultural productivity, reduce dependence on imports and potentially position Tanzania as a regional fertiliser supply hub.

Agriculture remains the backbone of Tanzania's economy, employing millions and supporting national food security. Access to affordable fertiliser is therefore not merely an agricultural issue but an economic imperative. Local production would create jobs, retain value within the economy and strengthen regional trade links.

Equally important were discussions on energy cooperation. Tanzania possesses significant uranium reserves and has developed a long-term roadmap for nuclear energy development. Ongoing discussions with Rosatom reflect the country's ambition to diversify its energy mix and secure reliable power supplies needed to sustain industrial growth.

While nuclear energy remains a long-term undertaking, planning for future energy security is essential. As Tanzania pursues the goals of Vision 2050, access to dependable and affordable energy will help determine the pace of industrialisation and economic competitiveness.

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The visit also highlighted opportunities beyond industry and energy. Prospects for expanded tourism, improved transport connectivity, and stronger educational and scientific cooperation offer additional pathways for deepening engagement between the two nations.

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Ultimately, the success of the Moscow mission will not be measured by speeches delivered or agreements announced. It will be judged by factories built, investments realised, jobs created and technologies transferred. The diplomatic groundwork has been laid; the challenge now is to transform goodwill into tangible economic gains that improve the lives of Tanzanians.