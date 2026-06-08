Tanzania: Health Sector Investors Push for Affordable Financing and Reduced Bureaucracy

Dar es Salaam — A private investor in Tanzania's health sector, Dr Mahmood Mringo, has called on the government to undertake major policy reforms to rescue private healthcare providers, citing excessive taxation, overlapping regulatory authorities, and high bank interest rates as key obstacles to investment.

Dr Mringo raised these concerns before David Kafulila, Chief Executive Officer of the PPP Centre, during the National PPP Forum on the Health Sector held at Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (MUHAS).

Presenting the concerns of private investors, Dr Mringo urged Kafulila to address the challenges facing the sector in order to facilitate the effective implementation of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) programs in healthcare.

He also emphasized the need to reduce healthcare costs for citizens and advised the government to establish a guarantee scheme for health investors, enabling them to access loans at affordable interest rates.

Dr Mringo further complained that healthcare investors spend virtually 365 days a year dealing with inspectors and regulatory authorities instead of focusing on serving patients, a situation he said undermines efficiency and discourages investment in the sector.