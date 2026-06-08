South Africa: Crackdown On Drugs Continues As SARS Intercepts Durban Port Consignment

In a demonstration of the intensified crackdown on illicit trade and crime, the South African Revenue Service (SARS) has intercepted a consignment suspected to bear drugs at KwaZulu-Natal's Durban port.

The consignment - targeted during a Customs and Excise operation at the port - contained some 90 bricks of cocaine.

"Through intelligence-led operations, SARS is targeting high-risk consignments with precision, disrupting cross-border smuggling and illicit financial flows that erode the domestic economy and undermine compliant trade.

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"SARS will sustain its crackdown on illicit trade. Our modernised customs capability allows us to target high-risk shipments with precision while facilitating compliant trade. This operation shows how we are restoring the integrity of our border environment and working with law enforcement to dismantle organised criminal networks.

"The Port of Durban remains a key trade gateway, and SARS will continue to strengthen enforcement through enhanced cargo profiling, technology-enabled inspections, and multi-agency cooperation," SARS Commissioner Dr Johnstone Makhubu said of Saturday's incident.

The revenue service said the consignment was singled out during the "inspection of heavy-duty excavation equipment imported from South America".

"SARS detector dogs alerted to suspicious parcels concealed within two excavators. The South African Police Service [SAPS] secured the scene, after which the parcels, estimated at approximately 90 large bricks of pure cocaine were removed. Preliminary testing using a SARS mobile drug detection kit indicates the substance to be cocaine.

"The intercepted consignment forms part of SARS' intensified crackdown on illicit trade and cross-border smuggling. The material has been seized and handed to SAPS for further forensic analysis and criminal investigation," SARS explained.

Tech aids fight against crime

The operation, SARS added, is a demonstration of modernised technology used to cut criminality at the knees.

"Investments in advanced cargo profiling systems, non-intrusive inspection technology, and data-driven risk engines are enabling faster, more accurate detection of illicit goods.

"These capabilities improve customs efficiency by allowing SARS to identify and intercept high-risk shipments without delaying legitimate trade, thereby supporting economic activity while enforcing compliance," the revenue service added.

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READ | Multimillion rand drug bust at Durban Harbour

On Friday, Cabinet reaffirmed government's commitment to intensifying the fight against organised crime.

Last month an operation by the Border Management Authority (BMA), the Hawks, SAPS K9 units and other law enforcement agencies led an intelligence-driven operation that intercepted a drug consignment valued at nearly R1 billion at the Beitbridge Port of Entry on 27 May.

A truck was intercepted travelling through Zimbabwe into South Africa. Authorities discovered approximately 713 000 grams of methaqualone, commonly known as ABBA, a substance widely used in the manufacture of Mandrax.

Cabinet also commended the South African Police Service for the arrest of 11 suspects, including four Mexican nationals, following the discovery of a multimillion-rand drug manufacturing laboratory on a farm in Swartruggens in the North West province in May.