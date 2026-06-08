Angola: Head of State Leaves for Serbia

Luanda — President João Lourenço traveled on Monday (08) to Serbia, for an official visit at the invitation of his counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic, within the framework of strengthening bilateral cooperation.

At the 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, the Head of State, accompanied by the Angola First Lady, Ana Dias Lourenço, was bid farewell by the Republic's Vice President, Esperança da Costa, and members of the Executive (government).

The trip will last until the 10th and includes a work program focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The program features a meeting between the two Heads of State and talks between delegations from the two governments, which should culminate in the signing of cooperation agreements in various fields, in the presence of the Presidents of Angola and Serbia.

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The program also foresees the holding of an economic and business forum, aimed at deepening cooperation relations and identifying new investment and exchange opportunities between entrepreneurs from both countries.

During his stay in Belgrade, the Angolan President will visit the Serbian Parliament and specialized institutes, including a military institution.

The visit takes place within a context of historical relations between Angola and Serbia, whose roots date back to the period of the former Yugoslavia, when Belgrade maintained close ties of cooperation with several African countries, including Angola.

Serbia, at the time an integral part of the former Yugoslavia, actively supported the Angola liberation struggle and independence. This support included political, diplomatic, and moral assistance, as well as personnel training, and it stood out when it became the first European country to recognize Angolan independence in 1975.

The European country prides itself on being the first European nation to officially recognize Angola's independence on Nov 11, 1975.

Currently, cooperation between the two countries are based on a General Agreement that operates in various areas of economic, security, diplomatic, and social life.

Angola and Serbia are expanding the scope of cooperation in several areas of diplomacy, security, and economics, maintaining robust bilateral cooperation focused on security, economics, and trade.

A highlight of this strategic partnership in recent years has been joint development in the health sector, with advanced talks for the training of Angolan professionals in the specialty of ophthalmology.

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The two countries are focused on intensifying economic, diplomatic, academic, and sporting ties.

The Serbian government has officially invited Angola to participate in Expo 2027 in Belgrade, from May 15 to August 15.

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