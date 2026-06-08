South Africa: Youth Uprising Legacy Incomplete Without Economic Opportunities for Youth With Disabilities

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD) has reiterated its call for the inclusion of young people with disabilities in the economy to advance the legacy of the 1976 youth uprising.

"The inclusion of young people with disabilities in the economy is vital for a fair and prosperous South Africa," DWYPD spokesperson, Cassius Selala, said.

The call comes as South Africa marks the 50th anniversary of the 1976 Youth Uprising, honouring the courage and resilience of the young people who fought against injustice and demanded equal opportunities.

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According to the department, the struggle of 1976 was not only about political freedom but also about creating a society where all young people could participate fully in social and economic life.

While significant progress has been made since the advent of democracy, the department noted that many young people with disabilities continue to face barriers to education, employment, entrepreneurship, and broader economic opportunities. These challenges contribute to high levels of unemployment, poverty and social exclusion among persons with disabilities.

The department said South Africa's Constitution, the National Development Plan, National Youth Policy and the White Paper on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities all affirm the right to full and equal participation in society.

South Africa is also a signatory to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which promotes equal access to employment and economic opportunities.

Selala said the legacy of 1976 reminds us of that freedom without opportunity is incomplete.

"Economic inclusion is a human rights issue, not charity. Young people with disabilities have talent, creativity, and leadership potential that can boost economic growth. Administering access to entrepreneurship, procurement, and jobs helps youth with disabilities become active economic participants.

"An inclusive economy strengthens communities, reduces inequality, and promotes social cohesion. It ensures no young person is left behind in South Africa's development," Selala said.

As the country honours the sacrifices made by the youth of 1976, Selala said it must also commit to ending all forms of exclusion that continue to affect young people today.

The department has called on government, the private sector, civil society organisations, educational institutions, and development partners to work together to expand opportunities for young people with disabilities.

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"The spirit of 1976 calls for action: to build an economy that is accessible, inclusive, and meets the aspirations of all young people, including those with disabilities. True freedom occurs when every young person has the chance to learn, work and shape South Africa's future," Selala said.