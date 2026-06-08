South Africa: SA Unveils Biometric Population Register to Tighten Migration Controls

Government will establish an Intelligent Population Register containing biometric data for every person in South Africa and introduce new regulations to prevent the misuse of Traffic Registration Numbers (TRNs).

This is part of a broader effort to strengthen migration management while upholding constitutional values and human dignity.

Addressing the nation on migration and illegal immigration on Sunday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa said government was taking decisive steps to strengthen identity management systems, close loopholes in immigration controls and improve enforcement against undocumented migration.

At the centre of the reforms is the creation of an Intelligent Population Register that will use biometric data to verify the identities of all people in the country and lay the foundation for a Digital ID system.

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"We are establishing an Intelligent Population Register that contains biometric data for every person in the country, laying the foundation for a Digital ID," the President said.

The move is intended to strengthen the integrity of South Africa's identity management system and combat identity fraud.

As part of the process, government will progressively phase out the green barcoded identity book, which President Ramaphosa said has been exploited by undocumented immigrants and criminal syndicates to facilitate identity theft.

"The Department of Home Affairs will set a date after which the green ID books will not be recognised," he said.

Government is also moving to address the misuse of Traffic Registration Numbers, which are issued to foreign nationals for vehicle registration and ownership purposes.

According to the President, the system has increasingly been used as a substitute form of identification, creating weaknesses in the country's broader identification framework.

"We will end the abuse of the Traffic Registration Number, which foreign nationals require to register or buy vehicles, but which is being used as a form of identification," Ramaphosa said.

To address this, the Department of Transport will issue new regulations within the next three months to align vehicle registration processes with South Africa's identification laws.

The measures form part of a wider Comprehensive Approach for Migration Management adopted by Cabinet last week. The strategy includes stronger enforcement of immigration and labour laws, improved border security, anti-corruption measures within the immigration system and reforms to citizenship and migration legislation.

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In his weekly newsletter to the nation following the address, President Ramaphosa said on Monday many South Africans had raised concerns about illegal immigration, including its perceived impact on jobs, economic opportunities, public services and crime.

"We are responding to real concerns that communities have about the effects that unchecked illegal immigration has on jobs and economic opportunities," he wrote.

The President stressed that government's response would be guided by the Constitution, the rule of law and South Africa's international obligations.

While acknowledging concerns about illegal immigration, he said the overwhelming majority of foreign nationals in South Africa were not involved in criminal activity and warned against allowing migration issues to fuel intolerance or violence.

"The task of managing migration belongs to all of us," he said, adding that only authorised state officials may enforce immigration laws.

The President said the new identity management measures, together with stronger border controls, enforcement actions and legislative reforms, are intended to ensure that everyone living, working and conducting business in South Africa does so lawfully, while preserving the country's commitment to human dignity and social cohesion.