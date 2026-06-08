Angola: Semba Kids Entertain First Lady of the Republic and the Audience At the Kanuca Show

Luanda — The First Lady of the Republic, Ana Dias Lourenço, attended on Sunday (06), as guest of honor, the Kanuca Show, held on the Luanda Boulevard, during which she was enchanted by the exhibition of the Semba Kids project.

Semba Kids is an initiative that aims to promote the intergenerational transmission of this music style among Angolan children.

An initiative of the "Semba in the World" project, it aims to reinforce the intergenerational transmission of this style and prepares the launch of the "Semba na Escola" program, in 165 educational institutions of the UNESCO Network in Angola.

On the occasion, the First Lady learned about the main initiatives of the Semba in the World project and encouraged the coordination to continue the work to safeguard and enhance Semba's legacy.

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She also highlighted the relevance of the initiative to take Semba to schools, allowing new generations to learn about and preserve a cultural manifestation that is part of the history of Angola's Independence and national identity.

During the meeting, the project coordinator, Hélio Aragão, presented the progress of the "Semba na Escola" program, the first phase of which will begin in the second half of 2026, covering the 165 schools of the UNESCO Network in Angola.

The initiative aims to promote knowledge of the history, music and dance of Semba among students, contributing to cultural education and safeguarding Angola's intangible heritage. In turn, Angélica Jaime, CEO of Kanuca TV, highlighted the importance of the partnership established with Semba in the World, highlighting the role of social media in preserving national culture.

According to the person in charge, "it is our responsibility to safeguard Semba and pass on the legacy of our elders to the children, who are the future of tomorrow". The partnership provides for the production and dissemination of children's content dedicated to Semba throughout the channel's programming.

The Government of Angola, through the Ministry of Culture, continues to work closely with UNESCO in the Semba candidacy process for the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Consideration of the application is scheduled to take place in the People's Republic of China, during the meeting of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage, to be held at the end of this year.

Semba Kids' participation in the Kanuca Show constitutes another step in Semba's valorization, promotion and internationalization strategy, reinforcing the collective commitment to ensuring that this important cultural heritage continues to live on in present and future generations.

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About Semba in the World

Semba in the World is an international platform for promoting, safeguarding and valuing Semba, developing initiatives in the areas of cultural education, cultural tourism, research, communication, training and international cooperation, with the aim of affirming Semba as one of the main symbols of Angolan cultural identity in the world. SC/TED/jmc