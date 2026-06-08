Nigeria: With European Heavyweights Circling, Gala Chief Says Replicating Osimhen's

Record-breaking Move will be Difficult

Former Galatasaray vice-president, Abdurrahim Albayrak has admitted that replicating the club's record-breaking move for Victor Osimhen will be a difficult task, despite the Turkish giants' continued ambition to compete at the highest level in Europe.

After inspiring Galatasaray to a domestic double during the 2024-25 season, the Lions completed the biggest transfer in Turkish football history by signing the former African Footballer of the Year on a permanent deal in July 2025.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The move came despite strong interest from clubs in the Saudi Pro League and several teams across Europe's top five leagues.

Osimhen ended his collaboration with Napoli last summer after his 75 million euros release clause was activated by Galatasaray.

Speaking about Galatasaray's transfer strategy and long-term objectives, Albayrak reflected on the impact Osimhen made following his high-profile arrival.

"It is in the hearts of all Galatasaray fans, but to be realistic, the teams we are facing are very strong," Albayrak said in an interview with NTV, via Ajansspor.

"We signed Osimhen and paid 75 million euros. The entire world press was buzzing about it. He contributed a lot to Galatasaray. Paying 75 million euros a second or third time is very difficult right now."

The former club executive acknowledged the financial challenges involved in securing players of Osimhen's calibre.

"Galatasaray will certainly make good transfers. The dream of every Galatasaray management is to win the Champions League.

"God willing, just as He granted us the UEFA Cup, He will also grant us the Champions League."

Although he still has three years left on his Galatasaray deal, Osimhen has been heavily linked with a summer departure, with European heavyweights Barcelona, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Arsenal said to be interested in securing his signature.