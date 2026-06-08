South Africa: Parliament to Mark June 16 Legacy

Parliament will this week host a special intergenerational dialogue marking the 50th anniversary of the 1976 June 16 uprising, alongside a packed programme of debates, ministerial question sessions and committee meetings.

The dialogue, titled: "Youth Voices, Reading and Democracy", will take place in the Good Hope Chamber on Monday and is being organised by Parliament's Library Service in partnership with external stakeholders.

The event will reflect on the legacy of the 1976 student uprising and its contribution to South Africa's democracy. It will also serve as the launch of the National Library of South Africa's Reading Ambassadors Programme.

The National Assembly will convene on Tuesday afternoon to consider a range of committee reports, statements and decisions.

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Among the key items on the agenda is a statement by the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment on the recently signed Beneficiation Scheme Framework Agreement with land claimants of the Kruger National Park. The agreement is intended to address land dispossession and promote inclusive economic participation.

Members of Parliament will also debate reports arising from oversight visits by defence and correctional services committees.

These include assessments of military deployments along the South Africa-Zimbabwe border, visits to military bases and inspections of facilities such as Denel, Armscor and the Defence College.

The Assembly will further consider recommendations relating to the appointment of the Small Enterprise Ombud, as well as determinations on the remuneration of public office-bearers and members of independent constitutional institutions for the 2025/26 financial year.

In the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), policy debates on Tuesday will focus on the budgets of the Police Service, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate and the Civilian Secretariat for Police.

On Wednesday, Ministers in the Social Services Cluster will appear before the National Assembly to answer questions from MPs. The cluster includes the Ministers responsible for Basic Education, Health, Higher Education, Human Settlements, Social Development, Sport, Arts and Culture, and Water and Sanitation.

The NCOP will continue with policy debates during the week, including discussions on Public Works and Infrastructure, Tourism, Small Business Development and Cooperative Governance.

A key legislative matter before the National Assembly on Thursday will be the Defence Amendment Bill. The bill seeks to strengthen military justice by enhancing the independence of military judges and senior military judges.

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Parliament's oversight work will continue through two virtual mini-plenary sessions on Friday, where MPs will consider reports on oversight visits conducted in several provinces.

The week's programme will conclude with a meeting of the South African Speakers' Forum in Johannesburg. The forum, which brings together parliamentary and provincial legislative leaders, serves as the highest coordinating structure of South Africa's legislative sector.

In addition to sittings of both Houses, Parliament has scheduled 45 committee meetings during the week.