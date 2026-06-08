Angolan Diplomatic Missions Pay Tribute to Manuel Augusto

Luanda — Expressions of sorrow for the passing of diplomat Manuel Domingos Augusto, former minister of Foreign Affairs, continue to arrive from various Angolan diplomatic missions around the world, which recognize his contribution to the affirmation of national diplomacy.

In messages of condolence sent to ANGOP on Sunday (07), the Permanent Mission of Angola to the United Nations in New York considered the diplomat's death an irreparable loss for Angolan diplomacy, highlighting his exemplary dedication to the service of the Nation, his high sense of state and his commitment to the country's main interests.

The Angolan representation also recalled the role played by Manuel Domingos Augusto in enhancing the diplomatic career, strengthening strategic partnerships and promoting peace, regional stability and human rights.

In turn, the Permanent Mission of Angola to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Geneva highlighted the career of the former head of Angolan diplomacy as a statesman, journalist, and excellent communicator, recognized for his patriotism and defense of the interests of the Angolan State in multilateral forums.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Angolan Diplomatic Mission in Qatar also expressed deep sorrow at the death of the former minister, highlighting his career as a journalist, politician, and diplomat, as well as the roles he held at different points in his career, notably as Minister of Foreign Affairs, Secretary of State for Mass Media, and Ambassador to Ethiopia, Zambia, and the AU.

In South Africa, the Angolan embassy in Pretoria described Manuel Domingos Augusto as an outstanding diplomat, whose passing represents an irreparable loss for the country's diplomacy, and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

A similar feeling was expressed by the Angolan Embassy in Mozambique, in Maputo, which praised the deceased's career in service to the Republic of Angola and offered its most sincere condolences to his family.

The Angolan Embassy in the United Kingdom of Great Britain, Northern Ireland and Ireland considered Manuel Domingos Augusto one of the greatest figures in Angolan diplomacy, highlighting his technical competence, firmness in defending the principles of national foreign policy and dedication to public service.

The Embassy of the Republic of Angola in Zambia also joined in the expressions of sorrow, remembering Manuel Domingos Augusto as a dedicated son of Angola, a patriot, politician, journalist and diplomat of recognized merit. The diplomatic mission also highlighted his extensive career and the capacity demonstrated in addressing issues of foreign policy and international diplomacy.

The Angolan representation in Lusaka considered that the physical disappearance of the former minister leaves a great void and offered condolences to the bereaved family, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Political Bureau of the MPLA (ruling Party).

The former minister of Foreign Affairs died on June 5th in Luanda, after an illness, at the age of 68. His death continues to elicit tributes and messages of solidarity from national institutions and Angolan diplomatic representations in different countries.

Manuel Domingos Augusto passed away in a hospital unit in Luanda, a victim of illness.

The diplomat, born on Sept 2, 1957, served as Minister of Foreign Affairs from 2017 to 2020, after having been Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, from 2010 to 2012.

He held a degree in Public International Law and also a master's degree in Letters in Diplomacy, Diplomatic and Consular Law and Practice.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Throughout his career, he also served as ambassador to Ethiopia and permanent representative to the African Union, from 2005 to 2010, and in Zambia, from 1995 to 1999.

In the diplomatic field, he also served as head of the first Mission in South Africa (1992/1994), first secretary of Angola in Nigeria (1988/1992), head of the Department of Western Countries of the Ministry of Foreign Trade (1985/1988) and of the sector for Western Countries (United States of America; Canada, Japan, Central and Eastern Europe) of the State Secretariat for Cooperation (1981/1985).

He also served as Deputy Minister of Mass Media (1999/2005), in addition to having a career in various media outlets such as the Jornal de Angola (1980/1981) and Angolan Public Television (1976/1980).

At the time of his death, Manuel Domingos Augusto was serving as Secretary of the Political Bureau of the MPLA party for Foreign Relations.

ART/CF/jmc