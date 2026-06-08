Angola: Economic Inspection With Focus On Combating Illegal Gemstone Mining

Benguela — Strengthening the fight against gemstone mining was the main topic of a seminar aimed at economic agents based in the southern Benguela Province, an initiative of the National Authority for Economic Inspection and Food Safety (ANIESA).

The event, held on Friday, aimed to raise awareness among economic operators involved in the extraction of metals and precious stones about the risks of this activity. The session covered topics such as money laundering, legal obligations, financial sanctions, inspection, supervision, as well as control of the activity in the sector.

According to the inspector of the ANIESA's National Department of Metals and Gemstones, Valdimir Japão, training session aimed to increase the knowledge of economic operators working in the gemstone sector, such as diamonds, gold and other products, regarding the risks and consequences of this activity.

The official stressed the intention to train these operators so that they know how to deal with the clients who seek for metal buying and selling services, as well as detect the origin of the products and the transactions that can be carried out.

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Regarding the oversight of this activity, the official assured that there is a strong fight by the police authorities, which has already resulted in the detention of more than 300 citizens in the province of Bengo, for example.

He also revealed that, to date, there are 20 registered establishments operating in this sector, whose activity has been inspected by ANIESA, with the aim of combating any illegality.

Valdimir Japão mentioned ANIESA's competence to verify with commercial establishments in this sector the origin and type of the product, in addition to purchase invoices.

When questioned about national statistics, the official reported that a joint survey was underway in all 21 provinces, among which he pointed to Bengo, Huambo, and Cuando as regions where illegal mining of metals and precious stones is practiced.

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