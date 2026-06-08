South Africa: Twenty Entrepreneurs Selected for Ethekwini's Project 10x

Twenty emerging entrepreneurs from across eThekwini in KwaZulu-Natal have secured places in the prestigious Project 10X Unicorn Programme which is designed to accelerate business growth and improve market readiness.

The entrepreneurs, who were selected from more than 200 applicants, were announced during a launch event held at KZN Oils in Briardene, north of Durban, on Friday.

The programme is a partnership between eThekwini Municipality, the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA), KZN Oils, and the RR Foundation.

The successful candidates will participate in a 10-month enterprise and supplier development programme offering mentorship, incubation support, business development training, and financial assistance.

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Chairperson of eThekwini Municipality's Economic Development and Planning Committee, Thembo Ntuli, said the initiative aims to create opportunities for entrepreneurs to become active participants in the mainstream economy.

"Project 10X is not just a training programme; it is an investment in building resilient, high-growth businesses capable of creating jobs, reducing poverty, and driving inclusive economic growth. Through mentorship, incubation support and access to new opportunities, we are creating a bridge between business potential and market integration," Ntuli said.

KZN Oils Chief Executive Officer, Esay Reddy, said entrepreneurship remains a powerful tool for transforming lives and tackling unemployment.

"This initiative goes far beyond business development. Its impact reaches families and communities," Reddy said.

Reddy highlighted that KZN Oils has been in business for more than 25 years, and the journey has not been easy.

She encouraged beneficiaries to remain patient, courageous and committed.

"The Project 10X philosophy is about thinking beyond and challenging businesses to realise their full potential."

EDTEA representative Thami Zondi said the department is proud to support initiatives that strengthen small businesses, unlock economic opportunities, and contribute to sustainable growth in KwaZulu-Natal.

One of the beneficiaries, Nozipho Memela, founder of governance, risk, compliance and audit software company Dimeri AI, described her selection as a significant milestone.

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She said this opportunity will help her build a sustainable and successful business."

"Being chosen from among hundreds of applicants is a proud achievement. I look forward to learning, growing strategically and professionally, and benefiting from the support and expertise of industry leaders. This opportunity will help me build a sustainable and successful business," Memela said.

The programme builds on the success of its inaugural cohort in 2025 which helped participants improve in business compliance, financial literacy, operational capacity and market readiness, and demonstrating the impact of targeted support for emerging enterprises.