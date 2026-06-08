Angolan Football Federation Pays Tribute to Media Minister

Luanda — The minister of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Mass Media, Mário Oliveira, on Sunday in Luanda was awarded a certificate of merit by the Angolan Football Federation (FAF), in recognition of his support for the first edition of the sector's futsal tournament.

The diploma was presented by the FAF deputy-chair for Futsal, Patrício Silvestre, at the end of the competition, which was won by Angola Telecom among 30 participants, at the CD da Banca field in the country's capital.

The sports institution expressed happiness for the minister's strategic vision, institutional leadership, and constant encouragement of the promotion of sport within companies in the sector.

According to FAF, Mário Oliveira's valuable contribution made possible the first edition of the event, which brought together 30 companies over six months of healthy competition, team spirit, camaraderie, and the value of employees.

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The institution highlights the support given to the development of futsal by promoting the values of citizenship, health, inclusion, and the well-being of employees in the sector, as well as by engaging in strengthening the national sports movement.

Speaking to the press at the end of the ceremony, the Angolan Media minister praised the camaraderie among companies during the competition, noting that sport brings health benefits, adding that the initiative is a strong sign that the sector is committed not only to technology but also to sport and leisure among colleagues.

Mário Oliveira advocated for the regular holding of such events, with an ever-increasing number of participants.

"We can have a sector that not only marks a position in terms of technology but also in leisure, health, and fun, because all of this contributes to our well-being and allows us to work towards high-quality projects", he said.

The competition was won by Angola Telecom, which thrashed Radio Kairós 6-1 in the final, which was attended by, in addition to the minister, the Secretary of State for Social Communication, Nuno Caldas, the CEO of the Angolan Press Agency (ANGOP), Josué Isaías, as well as the CEO of Angolan Public Television (TPA), Francisco Mendes, among other personalities.

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