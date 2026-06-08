South Africa: Parliament Calls On Departments to Implement Initiatives to Tackle Illegal Migration

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs, Mosa Chabane, has urged government departments to implement all the plans outlined by President Cyril Ramaphosa to address illegal migration.

In a statement on Sunday, the Chairperson said the plans should be implemented urgently, as many of the initiatives have already been included in the annual performance plans of various departments.

"We welcome the clear and comprehensive directives issued by the President. A failure to implement these measures will undermine the authority of the Head of State," Chabane emphasised.

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The Chairperson further noted that the President's reaffirmation of the state's authority to enforce the law is particularly important at a time of heightened anti-foreigner sentiment in the country.

He said law enforcement agencies must intensify their efforts to ensure that immigration laws are upheld and enforced effectively.

Chabane also underscored the importance of fighting corruption, noting that it has significantly weakened the implementation of the country's immigration laws.

"Corruption is a cancer that erodes both the spirit and the intent of our immigration laws. Eradicating corruption will help ensure that our laws are implemented effectively and are not undermined," Chabane said.

He also welcomed the President's intention to engage fellow African countries on migration-related matters.

Chabane noted that illegal migration cannot be addressed in isolation, as it is closely linked to broader socio-economic and developmental challenges across the region and the African continent.

"What is critical is a coordinated, government-wide response aimed at enforcing the immigration laws that are already in force," he said.

The Chairperson said plans to increase the number of labour inspectors within the Department of Employment and Labour, as well as immigration officers within the Department of Home Affairs, are critical to ensuring compliance with labour legislation by employers and the effective enforcement of immigration laws and regulations.