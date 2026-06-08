Angola: Health Screening Serves Over 300 Patients in Cangandala

8 June 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Malanje — Three hundred and five people were seen over the weekend in the municipality of Cangandala during a campaign of free medical consultations, promoted by the Students' Association of the Faculty of Medicine of Malanje Province.

The initiative aimed to strengthen healthcare assistance to the local population, within the framework of activities included in the VII Scientific Conference of the Medicine course.

According to the Dean of the Faculty of Medicine, Tazi Nimi Maria, the activity integrated the scientific and community component of medical training, allowing students direct contact with the health reality of the community, while contributing to the improvement of healthcare delivery.

Meanwhile, the president of the Students' Association, Joaquim Correia, highlighted that the screening guaranteed services in general medicine, pediatrics and gynecology, among other specialties, contributing to strengthening access to primary healthcare.

The activity was considered positive by the entities involved, both for the healthcare coverage and the social impact, reinforcing the importance of the collaboration between academic institutions and communities in promoting public health. PBC/TED/jmc

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