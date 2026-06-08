Algeria: President Tebboune Orders Establishment of Control Laboratories At All Ports, Airports to Monitor Consumer Goods

Algiers — The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, while chairing Sunday a Council of ministers meeting, tasked both the Ministries of Internal Trade and Health with creating and managing laboratories for the inspection of consumer products at all of the country's ports and airports, according to a statement of the Council of ministers.

The statement said that regarding the follow-up on strengthening control mechanisms for products destined for consumption and reinforcing laboratory capacities, "the President of the Republic tasked both the Ministry of Internal Trade and the Ministry of Health with creating and managing laboratories for the control of consumer products at all the ports and airports of the country."

"The Ministry of Internal Trade will be responsible for monitoring consumer products, including all types of meat, while the Ministry of Agriculture will be responsible for monitoring the quality and grade of all types of grain only," the statement added.

The President of the Republic also ordered the creation of specialized teams, to be formed by the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and supervised in the field by the Ministry of Internal Trade, to take charge of monitoring consumer products during their transportation on roads, in cooperation with the security services.

The President also ordered "the relentless continuation of the fight against fraud, as it remains a top priority, through the introduction of precise laboratory analyses that enable tracing the source of fraud and applying the law," according to the statement.