Algeria: President Tebboune Stresses Necessity to Take Measures to Guarantee Free Beach Access

8 June 2026
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)
By President Abdelmadjid Tebboune

Algiers — The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, stressed Sunday, while presiding over a Council of ministers meeting, the necessity of taking all measures to guarantee free access to beaches, ensure the smooth running of the summer season and put in place special arrangements for receiving the national community living abroad.

Regarding the preparations for the summer season and the arrangements for receiving the national community abroad, the President of the Republic stressed "the importance of vigilance and diligent follow-up to ensure the success of the summer season" through addressing a number of shortcomings, reminding, in this regard, of "taking all measures and means to guarantee free access to beaches and preserve the dignity of families who visit them, so that negative phenomena do not recur every season," the Council of Ministers said in a statement.

The President of the Republic also stressed the need to "combat the phenomenon of beach seizure, tasking the competent authorities and security services to prevent and deter these behaviors, in parallel with updating legal texts to address this phenomenon."

On a related note, the President of the Republic stressed "the importance of designating specific beaches along our coastline for the use of mechanical maritime recreational equipment, in order to prevent accidents."

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

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