Algeria: President Tebboune Commends Public Works Sector for Rapid Pace of Strategic Projects

8 June 2026
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune, chairing a Council of Ministers meeting on Sunday, lauded the efforts of the public works sector, spearheaded by the minister, for the rapid pace of execution of various strategic projects, which have seen significant progress nationwide.

A Council of Ministers statement said that the President of the Republic "praised the efforts of all workers and executives of the public works sector, led by the Minister, described as a man of the field, as well as the Chinese partner, for the rapid pace of execution of various strategic projects."

"These projects have seen significant progress nationwide, particularly strategic railway projects, most notably the Eastern Mining Line spanning the Djebel Onk-Bled El Hadba-Tebessa route down to Annaba, in addition to projects of regional and continental dimensions."

During the meeting, which featured presentations on monitoring the expansion and connection of stations and industrial zones to the strategic Bechar-Tindouf-Gara Djebilet mining line, the President of the Republic "commended sector personnel for achieving tangible results, in terms of quality and meeting deadlines.

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