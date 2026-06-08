Gambia: U.S. Observes 250 Years of Independence, Reaffirms Historic Partnership With Gambia

The United States marked 250 years of independence with a grand reception in The Gambia on June 3, as American and Gambian officials celebrated a relationship rooted in shared history, democratic values, and growing economic ties.

The event at Coco Ocean Resort brought together diplomats, business leaders, and civil society to honor what U.S. Chargé d' Affaires Eugene S. Young called the "greatest political journey" in human history.

Young, delivering remarks as he prepares to retire after nearly four decades of service, said the 250th anniversary is a moment to look confidently toward the future. "President Trump has called on all Americans to use this 250th anniversary to celebrate our history, our evolution, and to look confidently toward the future with pride in our values, confidence in our people, and renewed commitment to peace, prosperity, and balanced partnerships around the world," he said.

The Chargé d' Affaires spoke directly to The Gambia's place in American history. He recalled learning about The Gambia at age 14 through Alex Haley's Roots. "Fifty years later, I find myself in the birthplace of Kunta Kinteh. I could not have imagined it," Young said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He noted that Franklin D. Roosevelt became the first sitting American President to set foot on African soil in Bathurst in 1943, a visit that later influenced discussions on self-determination and independence movements across the continent.

Young praised the "enduring and evolving relationship between the United States and The Gambia, between the American people and the Gambian people rooted in shared history that pre-dates American independence, common values, shared culture, mutual respect, and decades of cooperation and partnership." He thanked sponsors including Africell, CFAO, Gambia Milling Corporation, saying their support reflects strong commercial ties between the two nations.

He highlighted ongoing U.S. support through programs like the McGovern-Dole Food for Education Program, which has delivered more than 17 million daily meals to 63,000 Gambian schoolchildren, and PEPFAR's work in the fight against HIV. "No country gives more to global assistance organizations than the United States," Young said. He added that expanding trade and investment remains a central priority, noting opportunities for firms like Starlink to enter the market.

"I will depart in the coming days and my government has selected Rob Anderson, our current Deputy Chief of Mission, to serve as Chargé d'Affaires following my departure. Rob brings deep experience from postings around the world. He and I have worked closely on every decision this Mission has made since I arrived, and I know the relationship between our countries will remain in excellent hands under his leadership."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaking on behalf of Foreign Affairs Minister, Defence Minister Baboucarr O Joof extended President Adama Barrow's congratulations to the American people. "This year's celebration carries particular significance. The year 2026 is exceptionally monumental for the United States as it marks the nation's 250th Anniversary of Independence, popularly known as 'Freedom 250,"' Joof said.

Joof described the U.S. as one of The Gambia's most valued development partners. He pointed to the Millennium Challenge Corporation Compact, support for democratic governance and transitional justice, and the school feeding programme that improves attendance and learning outcomes. "We are deeply appreciative of the support extended through the Millennium Challenge Corporation Compact development process," he said.

The Minister also recognized the Gambian diaspora in the United States as "one of the strongest bridges connecting our two countries." He thanked the U.S. government for creating an environment where Gambians thrive and contribute to both nations their remittances support families, their investments stimulate economic activity, and their expertise contributes to national development efforts," Joof said.

On economic cooperation, Joof welcomed the growing presence of American businesses. "These investments are helping to unlock opportunities for Gambian youth, promote entrepreneurship, and advance the Government's development agenda," he said.