Angola: National Space Program Launches App Featuring Full 2026 Angotic Forum

Luanda — The National Space Program and Management Office (GGPEN) launched an official "GGPEN ANGOTIC 2026" app, a digital platform bringing together the full program of events organized for Angola's largest forum on Information and Communication Technologies.

According to a press release that ANGOP had access on Sunday, the app is aimed for ANGOTIC 2026 participants, developed to facilitate access to the activities organized by the National Space Program during the three-day event.

It will allow visitors to follow in real time lectures, technology demonstrations, institutional presentations, networking sessions and other initiatives included in the GGPEN agenda.

The press release states that the new digital tool, created by interns from the Institute of Telecommunications (ITEL) who have recently joined the GGPEN, demonstrates the institution's commitment to training young talent and promoting national expertise in the field of information technology.

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With a simple and intuitive interface, the app allows users to check timetables, venues, topics and details of each activity, helping participants to organize their schedule and identify the sessions of greatest interest throughout the event.

ANGOTIC 2026 takes place from June 11 to 13 and brings together experts, companies, public and private institutions, entrepreneurs and academics to discuss the future of digital technologies, innovation, connectivity and technological transformation in Angola.

Those interested can download the app via the GGPEN's official portal and follow the full program prepared for the event, ensuring quick and constant access to the activities, demonstrations and networking opportunities promoted by the National Space Program. MEL/ACS/DAN/AMP