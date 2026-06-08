Angola: 'Luanda to the Universe' Project Encourages Construction of Space Prototypes

6 June 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Approximately 300 children and teenagers participated Saturday in the 14th edition of the "Luanda to the Universe" project in Luanda in the construction of prototypes of equipment geared towards space engineering, with a highlight to a replica of the James Webb telescope.

The initiative serves as an incentive for young people who wish to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics in the future, areas that are not widely disseminated in the national context.

The event included a moment of nighttime astronomical observation, in which the children observed the planet Jupiter and the alignment of its four main moons (Europa, Ganymede, Io, and Callisto), discovered by the classical physicist Galileo Galilei.

Reinaldo Felino, coorenator of the event, said that due to technical and visibility issues, the moon was not part of the observation itinerary for this edition, as it was below the required illumination percentages.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He emphasized that the "Luanda to the Universe" project is held every first Saturday of each month and serves as a platform for scientific dissemination and family interaction in the country's capital.

Felino added that the aim is to bring local communities closer to knowledge about astronomy and space sciences, awakening the vocation of younger generations towards scientific fields, at a time when the country is beginning to take significant steps in the aerospace sector.

The "Luanda to the Universe" project is an initiative of the Luanda Science Center (CCL). SJ/ACC/AMP

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.