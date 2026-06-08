Angola: 'Luanda to the Universe' Project Encourages Construction of Space Prototypes

Luanda — Approximately 300 children and teenagers participated Saturday in the 14th edition of the "Luanda to the Universe" project in Luanda in the construction of prototypes of equipment geared towards space engineering, with a highlight to a replica of the James Webb telescope.

The initiative serves as an incentive for young people who wish to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics in the future, areas that are not widely disseminated in the national context.

The event included a moment of nighttime astronomical observation, in which the children observed the planet Jupiter and the alignment of its four main moons (Europa, Ganymede, Io, and Callisto), discovered by the classical physicist Galileo Galilei.

Reinaldo Felino, coorenator of the event, said that due to technical and visibility issues, the moon was not part of the observation itinerary for this edition, as it was below the required illumination percentages.

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He emphasized that the "Luanda to the Universe" project is held every first Saturday of each month and serves as a platform for scientific dissemination and family interaction in the country's capital.

Felino added that the aim is to bring local communities closer to knowledge about astronomy and space sciences, awakening the vocation of younger generations towards scientific fields, at a time when the country is beginning to take significant steps in the aerospace sector.

The "Luanda to the Universe" project is an initiative of the Luanda Science Center (CCL). SJ/ACC/AMP