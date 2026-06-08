Angolan Embassy in Addis Ababa Praises Manuel Augusto's Strategic Vision

Luanda — The intelligence, patriotism and strategic vision of Ambassador Manuel Augusto helped to raise the country's profile on the international stage, acknowledged the Angolan Embassy in Ethiopia and Permanent Mission to the African Union (AU), as it mourned the passing of the former Minister of Foreign Affairs.

In a statement of condolence sent to ANGOP, the Angolan diplomatic mission noted that the late ambassador embodied, with rare distinction, the noblest virtues of a public servant and statesman, emphasising that his passing represents a source of deep sorrow and an irreparable loss for the country.

The diplomatic mission recalled that the late Mr Manuel Augusto served as Angola's ambassador to Ethiopia and permanent representative to the African Union between 2005 and 2010.

According to the statement, it was in this important centre of African politics that Manuel Augusto demonstrated firm leadership and recognised intellectual ability, factors which enabled him to consolidate Angola's voice in the continent's major decisions, in the interests of peace, security and regional integration.

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The document further highlights that the diplomat's career is inextricably linked to the Angolan state's own international standing.

Throughout his career, he has worked as a journalist, served as Deputy Minister for the Mass Media, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Member of the National Assembly, and Secretary for International Relations on the Political Bureau of the MPLA Central Committee.

As Minister of Foreign Affairs between 2017 and 2020, he conducted the country's foreign policy with pragmatism and elegance, strengthening Angola's strategic partnerships and prestige on the international stage.

The Angolan Embassy in Ethiopia believes that Manuel Augusto's intellectual and human legacy will remain a benchmark for current and future generations of diplomats.

It adds that Angola has lost one of its most dedicated sons and Africa a champion of Pan-Africanism.

In turn, the Angolan Embassy in France described the former head of Angolan diplomacy as one of the leading figures in the country's political, diplomatic, journalistic and intellectual life, highlighting his strong sense of statesmanship, intellectual clarity and unwavering commitment to the higher interests of the Republic.

In China, the Angolan diplomatic mission emphasised that Manuel Augusto distinguished himself through his qualities as a statesman and his contribution to strengthening international cooperation and deepening Angolan diplomacy, factors which enhanced the country's prestige on the international stage.

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The Angolan Embassy in Timor-Leste highlighted the diplomat's dedication and strategic vision, noting that his career had contributed to strengthening Angola's bilateral and multilateral relations and to promoting the principles of peace, cooperation and development.

Meanwhile, Angola's Permanent Mission to the CPLP emphasised the role played by Manuel Augusto in asserting Angola's foreign policy and in strengthening ties of friendship and solidarity within the Portuguese-speaking world.

The Angolan Embassy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia described the late diplomat as a politician, journalist, diplomat and intellectual whose life was inextricably linked to the very history of the country's construction and development.

The various diplomatic missions agreed that Angola has lost one of its most dedicated sons and that the nation's diplomatic service has lost one of its most prominent figures.

In the messages released, Angolan diplomats abroad offered their condolences to the bereaved family, the Government and the Angolan people, joining in the national mourning following the death of Manuel Augusto.GIZ/ART/DAN/DOJ