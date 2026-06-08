Angola's Vice President Urges Young People to Be Sustainability Ambassadors

Luanda — The Vice President of the Republic, Esperança da Costa, appealed this Saturday in Luanda to young Angolans to assume the role of ambassadors of sustainability and involve children in responding to the challenges of climate change and nature conservation.

The exhortation was made during a campaign to plant 520 tree seedlings, promoted within the framework of the celebrations of World Environment Day, in an initiative of the Ministry of the Environment in partnership with the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation.

On the occasion, Esperança da Costa stated that planting a tree with a child contributes to awakening, from an early age, a sense of responsibility, research and environmental preservation.

According to Esperança da Costa, this practice also favors cognitive development and the strengthening of human capacities necessary to ensure sustainability.

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She highlighted that Angola has a high plant diversity and a rich faunal and floral biodiversity, a heritage that must be preserved for the benefit of future generations.

The official stressed that the conservation of natural resources, fauna, flora, and biodiversity is a collective responsibility and not just that of governmental institutions or specialized organizations.

She also mentioned that the Angolan Executive has prioritized environmental issues, highlighting the National Development Plan 2023-2027, which provides for actions related to biodiversity conservation, adaptation to climate change, preservation of natural resources, and promotion of sustainability.

For the Vice-President, young people represent the hope of the country and should play an active role in defending life and nature, guiding their actions by patriotism, dedication, and love for the homeland.

She also advocated for strengthening environmental education as an essential instrument to train responsible citizens committed to global challenges, such as environmental degradation, species decline, and climate change.

She added that the act of planting a plant species goes beyond the dimension of environmental protection, as it is also associated with improving quality of life, public health, and food security and sovereignty.

When discussing institutional cooperation, he spoke of the partnership between the Ministries of Environment and Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, an example of the need for unity among different sectors to face environmental challenges.

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"We must be together and join efforts to face the challenges facing the country," he said, advocating for the extension of the initiative to all higher education institutions in Angola.

World Environment Day, celebrated on June 5th, was established in 1972 by the United Nations General Assembly, with the aim of promoting awareness and encouraging action in defense of the environment worldwide. MGM/ART/DOJ