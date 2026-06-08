Angolan Embassy in Korea Praises Former Foreign Affairs Minister 'S Career

6 June 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan Embassy in the Republic of Korea paid tribute on Saturday in Seoul to the career of former Foreign Minister Manuel Augusto in the service of the Angolan state.

Manuel Augusto passed away on Friday in a hospital in the country's capital following a long illness.

A message of condolence sent to ANGOP, signed by Angola's ambassador in Seoul, Sianga Abílio, states that the deceased stood out for his strong sense of duty and dedication to the public cause.

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It adds that he made a valuable contribution to strengthening Angolan diplomacy, international cooperation and friendly relations between peoples.

"His passing represents a significant loss for Angola and for the Angolan and international diplomatic community," the document reads.

Realça que Manuel Augusto será recordado com respeito e admiração pelo seu profissionalismo, visão estratégica e o firme compromisso com os valores do diálogo, da concertação e da paz.

Manuel Domingos Augusto exerceu diversas funções diplomáticas e governativas ao longo da sua carreira, com destaque para o cargo de ministro das Relações Exteriores.

Nascido a 2 de Setembro de 1957, na província de Luanda, exercia, até à data do seu falecimento, as funções de secretário do Bureau Político do MPLA para as Relações Internacionais. VIC

The message emphasises that Manuel Augusto will be remembered with respect and admiration for his professionalism, strategic vision and unwavering commitment to the values of dialogue, consultation and peace.

Manuel Domingos Augusto held various diplomatic and governmental posts throughout his career, most notably the position of Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Born on 2 September 1957 in the province of Luanda, he served, until the date of his death, as Secretary of the MPLA Political Bureau for International Relations. VIC/DAN/DOJ

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