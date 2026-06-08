Angola: African Union Mourns Death of Manuel Augusto

Luanda — The president of the African Union (AU) Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, expressed, on Saturday, deep regret over the death of Angola's former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Manuel Domingos Augusto, which occurred on Friday, in Luanda, due to illness.

In a condolence message made public, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf acknowledged his contribution to African diplomacy and the promotion of Pan-African ideals.

He stated that he received with dismay the news of the death of the Angolan diplomat, whom he described as a distinguished public servant and dedicated defender of integration and cooperation between African countries.

On behalf of the African Union Commission, the official addressed his most sincere condolences to the Government and the Angolan people, as well as to the bereaved family, friends and former colleagues of Manuel Domingos Augusto.

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According to the note, the African Union joins the national mourning and pays tribute to the memory and legacy of the diplomat, whose dedication to the service of Angola, African diplomacy and continental integration will remain a source of inspiration for future generations.

The continental organization also highlighted that Manuel Domingos Augusto's trajectory left a lasting mark on strengthening relations between African states and deepening efforts towards the unity of the continent.

The African Union reiterated its solidarity with Angola in this moment of pain and sadness and pays tribute to the legacy of the deceased in the service of his country and Africa.

Manuel Domingos Augusto held the position of Minister of Foreign Affairs from 2017 to 2020, after being Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs from 2010 to 2012.

Born September 2, 1957, in Luanda.

Graduated in Public International Law, he also had a Master of Arts in Diplomacy, Diplomatic and Consular Law and Practice.

Throughout his career, he also served as ambassador to Ethiopia and permanent representative to the African Union, from 2005 to 2010, and to Zambia, from 1995 to 1999.

In the diplomatic field, he also served as head of the first Mission in South Africa (1992/1994), first secretary of Angola in Nigeria (1988/1992), head of the Department of Western Countries of the Ministry of Foreign Trade (1985/1988) and of the sector for Western Countries (United States of America; Canada, Japan, CEE) of the Secretariat of State for Cooperation (1981/1985).

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He also served as deputy minister of Social Communication (1999/2005), in addition to having a career in several press organizations such as Jornal de Angola (1980/1981) and Angola's Public Television (TPA) from (1976 to1980.

At the time of his death, Manuel Domingos Augusto served as secretary of the MPLA Political Bureau for Foreign Affairs. ART/DOJ