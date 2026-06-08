Angolan Eastern Moxico Leste Province With Two Suspected Cases of Monkeypox

Cazombo — Angolan eastern Moxico Leste province has reported two suspected cases of monkeypox, the director of the provincial health office, Benilde Miguel, reported on Saturday.

In statements to the press, the official said that the suspects are isolated, awaiting laboratory results.

She added that the suspected cases were diagnosed in the municipality of Luau, appealing to the population not to panic, but only to reinforce individual and collective prevention measures.

On the other hand, she informed that a vaccination campaign against the virus continues, covering at-risk groups (nurses, National Police officers, firefighters and government members).

To date, she continued, 1,400 people have been vaccinated.

Benilde Miguel appealed to the population to rigorously comply with prevention measures, washing their hands regularly, not sharing personal items and wearing masks when in crowds.

Data from the Ministry of Health indicates that Angola has registered a total of 28 confirmed cases of monkeypox (MPox) to date, including one death.

Monkeypox is a viral disease transmitted through close contact with infected people or animals.

Symptoms include fever, body aches, swollen lymph nodes, and blister-like skin rashes.