Angola: MPLA Describes Manuel Augusto a Distinguished Son of Angola

Luanda — The Political Bureau of the MPLA Central Committee described Manuel Domingos Augusto on Friday as one of Angola's most distinguished sons, and highlighted his political and diplomatic career in the service of the country and the party.

The statement is contained in a message of condolence issued following the death of the Political Bureau's Secretary for International Relations, who passed away in Luanda after a period of illness.

According to the MPLA, Manuel Augusto was part of a group of leaders who dedicated their lives to defending the national cause and to the development of Angola, having built a career marked by a commitment to public service.

Born on 2 September 1957 in the province of Luanda, Manuel Augusto held, until the date of his death, the post of Secretary of the Political Bureau for International Relations.

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The party recalls that the late Manuel Augusto was forged in the ranks of the MPLA's active membership and participated, from an early age, in the efforts linked to the national liberation struggle, which culminated in the proclamation of Angola's independence in 1975.

With a Master's degree in Diplomacy, Diplomatic and Consular Law, Manuel Augusto has also deepened his knowledge of Public International Law, a field in which he has conducted research into Angola's international commitments.

Throughout his career, he held various positions of responsibility within the Angolan government, notably serving as Minister of Foreign Affairs between 2017 and 2020, and as Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs.

In its statement, the Political Bureau emphasises that Manuel Augusto contributed to important diplomatic processes and to the promotion of Angola's interests on the international stage.

The MPLA considers that his death represents the loss of one of its most dedicated members and of a patriot who devoted his life to the ideal of serving the Angolan people.

On behalf of the party's members, friends and supporters, the Political Bureau offered its deepest condolences to the bereaved family and paid tribute to the memory of Manuel Domingos Augusto. ART/DAN/DOJ