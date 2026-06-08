Angola: FC Cabinda Thrashes Marítimo De Benguela, Returns to Top Division

Cabinda — FC Cabinda thrashed Maritimo Futebol Clube de Benguela 5-1 on Saturday and secured a spot in the national first division football championship, 14 years after being relegated to the second division.

With this victory in the 18th and final round, the home team finished the competition with 36 points, compared to 32 for Sporting de Luanda and 30 for Nacional de Benguela, who finished in second and third positions, respectively.

Speaking in a post match press conference, FC Cabinda's coach, Zola Nseca, praised the commitment, determination and team spirit of his team during the competition.

The sports director of Marítimo de Benguela, Cipriano Rafael, on his turn congratulated the FC Cabinda team on their victory and winning the competition.

On Sunday, the second team to ascend to the first division will be known, after the game between Recreativo da Caála and Ferrovia do Huambo, to be played at 3:30 pm at the Daniel Cassoma Lutucuta Stadium in the city of Huambo.

Caála leads the group with 35 points, while Ferrovia occupies second place with 32. ING/JFC/WR/AMP