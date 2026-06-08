Angola: Ambassador to Argentina Praises Manuel Augusto's Legacy

Luanda — Angola's ambassador to Argentina, Azevedo Xavier Francisco, paid tribute to the legacy of competence, strategic vision and dedication to public service left by Manuel Domingos Augusto, whilst expressing his sorrow at the passing of the former Minister of Foreign Affairs.

In a message of condolence released by the Institutional Communication and Press Services of the Angolan Embassy in Buenos Aires, the diplomat paid tribute to one of the most prominent figures in Angolan public life.

According to the statement, Manuel Domingos Augusto distinguished himself as a diplomat of recognized merit and made a valuable contribution to the strengthening and projection of Angolan diplomacy.

It added that as a politician and statesman, the late diplomat guided his actions by a high sense of duty to the state, patriotism and dedication to the higher interests of the nation.

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The document also recalls his time in journalism, a sector in which he left his mark through the promotion of the media and the encouragement of critical thinking.

Azevedo Xavier Francisco said that Manuel Domingos Augusto earned respect and admiration inside and outside of Angola, leaving a legacy of integrity, competence and commitment to the country's development, capable of inspiring current and future generations.

On his own behalf, on behalf of his family, the staff and colleagues of the Angolan Embassy in Argentina, and the Angolan community residing in Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay, Chile and Bolivia, the ambassador offered his condolences to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the bereaved family, friends, former colleagues and the Angolan people.

The statement also expresses wishes for courage, serenity and comfort to all those who share the pain of this irreparable loss.

In another message of condolence, the Angolan Ambassador to Nigeria, José Bamóquina Zau, described Manuel Augusto as an intrepid diplomat, whose career brings honor to the country.

According to the statement, the late diplomat distinguished himself as a patriot, negotiator and visionary, having served in various Angolan diplomatic missions abroad, including during difficult periods in the nation's history, and leaving a political and diplomatic legacy of unquestionable value.

On behalf of the Angolan community and the diplomats and staff of the mission in Abuja, with jurisdiction over Nigeria, Benin, Niger and ECOWAS, José Bamóquina Zau offered his condolences to the bereaved family.

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The Angolan Embassy in Austria emphasized that Manuel Domingos Augusto stood out for his strong sense of duty to the state, patriotism, competence and dedication to defending the country's best interests.

The diplomatic mission noted that the former minister's contribution to the promotion of peace, international cooperation and Angola's standing amongst the nations will remain etched in the country's history.

The statement also notes that Manuel Augusto earned respect and admiration at home and abroad, leaving a legacy of professionalism, integrity, strategic vision and commitment to public service, capable of inspiring current and future generations. ART/DAN/AMP