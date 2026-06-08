Angola: Entrepreneurs Trained On Tourism Business Management At Moxico Higher Institute

7 June 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luena — At least 16 entrepreneurs from Moxico province completed a 30-day training course in tourism business management on Saturday at the Higher Polytechnic Institute.

The trainees acquired skills in strategic business management applied to the tourism sector, taking into account the challenges of the tourism market.

Manuel Bandeira, chairman of the ISP-Moxico, said the participants were exposed to practical management methodologies, commercial strategies, and reflections on leadership and organizational culture in the tourism sector.

He expressed expectation that the training will produce positive results for local businesses in the future, contributing to the development of the region's economy.

Moxico's deputy-governor for Political, Social and Economic sectors, Elizabeth Ayala, highlighted the tourism as an important area for attracting foreign currency, recommending that entrepreneurs invest in this sector, considered fundamental to the country's economy.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

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