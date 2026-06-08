Angola: Air France Strengthens Economic Cooperation Between Angola and France

Luanda — Air France has contributed to strengthening the Angolan and French economies by connecting the peoples, cultures, tourism, and markets of both countries throughout its 50 years of operation in Angola, the company's regional director for East Africa, Joris Holtus said on Friday in Luanda.

According to Joris Holtus, who was speaking to the press on the sidelines of the celebration of the French airline's 50th anniversary in Angola, the flights from Luanda to Paris and vice-versa allow for bilateral connectivity and business exchange. The official was also pleased that Air France now has facilities at Dr. António Agostinho Neto International Airport.

In turn, the French ambassador to Angola, Sophie Aubert, stressed that the French have a very strong economic presence at the national level.

The diplomat informed that there are currently about 115 French companies operating in Angola, representing six million euros in annual business volume between the two countries.

She stated that the presence of French companies in the country reflects the diversification and willingness of France to continue working on different projects in the economic and cooperation sectors.

Sophie Aubert emphasized that France is working on economic partnerships, cultural cooperation, human capital development, education, higher education, and other areas. Air France began its operations in Angola in 1976.