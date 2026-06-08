Angola: ANGOTIC-2026 Expects More Than 20,000 Visitors

Talatona — The 6th edition of ANGOTIC-2026 is expected to welcome more than 200 startups and attract 20,000 visitors, the Minister of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Social Communication (MINTTICS), Mário Oliveira said on Friday, in Luanda,

During an assessment visit to the event site, the minister stated that preparations are proceeding "completely naturally" and that the organization is in the final stages.

Mário Oliveira pointed to the growth of the forum, with the participation of Angolan startups as the main highlight of the 2026 edition.

"We will have a large presence of Angolan startups, not only from Luanda, but also from other provinces, in numbers exceeding 200," he said.

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He added that the innovation of these companies will be the main focus of the event, which serves as a showcase for the promotion and leverage of technological businesses.

The organization's expectation is to surpass the record of 11,000 visitors registered in the 2025 edition and reach around 20,000 participants this year.

The minister also highlighted that the forum reflects the government's commitment to Angola's digital transformation, with the participation of operators, suppliers and international companies, as well as national talents.

Taking place from the 11th to the 13th of this month, ANGOTIC is the main Information and Communication Technologies Forum in Angola, which brings together companies, startups, experts, academics and government institutions in a space for innovation, debate and networking.

An initiative of the Ministry of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Social Communication (MINTTICS), the event aims to boost the country's digital transformation, promoting technological solutions that strengthen strategic sectors, from connectivity and cybersecurity to artificial intelligence and digital government.

This year's edition has the motto "On the route to digital transformation" and promises to be a milestone at the forefront of technology and innovation in Angola.

The motto aims to focus on digitalization, modernization, offering local services, sustainable innovation, inclusion and strengthening cooperation.

It is expected that ANGOTIC-2026 will highlight the best of the creative and innovative capacity of companies in the ICT sector, whether national or foreign.

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It is also intended to promote the approach around structuring issues in the sector, from artificial intelligence, fake news, electronic governance, local products and services, digital television, data centers, among others. DOC/GIZ/QCB/DOJ