Angolan Football Federation Plans to Launch a Women's League This Year

Lubango — The Vice-President of the Angolan Football Federation (FAF), Ana Catarina Alberto, responsible for women's football, stated on Saturday in Lubango that preparations are underway for the launch of Angola's women's league in December.

The regional coordinator for Zone B made the announcement at the close of the Southern Zone Women's Football Tournament, a competition that saw Wiliete de Benguela and Gloriosos da Huila qualify as the region's representatives for the final stage of the National Championship to take place between July and August in Luanda.

According to Ana Catarina Alberto, the holding of the zonal championships is a fundamental step towards structuring the future league, enabling the identification and qualification of the teams that will be able to join the country's main women's competition.

She noted that the FAF views the development of women's football in Angola positively, despite the constraints faced by the clubs, emphasizing that the most important thing is to ensure the continuity of the work carried out by the associations and teams.

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As for the southern zone tournament, she considered that the competition exceeded expectations in terms of public attendance, particularly during the final, and praised the competitive balance demonstrated by the participating teams.

Despite her positive assessment of the competition, she highlighted as a less favorable aspect some incidents regarding refereeing decisions, calling on athletes, officials and coaching staff to ensure a more harmonious atmosphere during matches.

She encouraged the teams and organizations involved in the Southern Zone to maintain a spirit of camaraderie, organization and dedication, with a view to raising Angolan women's football to more competitive levels.