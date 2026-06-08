South Africa: Birth Control Shortages Leave Women in NW and GP Fearing Unplanned Pregnancies

Some women in Mahikeng, in the North West, fear unplanned pregnancies due to a shortage of contraceptives at their local clinics for at least the past four months.

"I went to the Unit 9 Clinic last Friday to collect the contraceptives that I normally collect monthly, but the nurse told me they don't have them. It's out of stock," Audrey Mosanya from Motlhabeng Village tells Health-e News. She usually gets a three-month supply, which she last collected in February.

"When I asked when they would have stock, she said she isn't sure, I must keep checking with them."

Mosanya has been on the pill since 2016, after the birth of her son, and has never faced challenges before.

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"I am really worried now. This situation gives me sleepless nights, I won't lie. I am not ready to fall pregnant. I can't afford another child. I hope they sort this issue out as soon as possible."

Another woman, Neo Taje from Setlopo, has been on Nur-Isterate - an injection given every two months - since July last year. She is due for her next jab towards the end of June, but is now worried after hearing about the shortages.

"When I first heard about the shortage on social media, I got worried and called the Matlhonyane Clinic to check. It's a very small clinic, and they explained to me that they only had a very small supply and hadn't received any new stock yet," she says.

Her worst fear is pregnancy, as she is not ready for that.

"I'm just concerned about whether I'll get the injection when I go for my appointment. If it's not available, I will rather abstain."

'Suppliers not paid'

The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (DENOSA) in the North West has condemned the shortage, saying the union will meet with the department on 19 June to address the issues.

Reuben Molete, DENOSA provincial secretary, claims the shortages are due to suppliers not being paid on time and poor planning between what is needed and what is ordered.

"The shortage of contraceptives and other medications is very dangerous. It poses health risks, increases the burden of disease, and leads to higher pregnancy rates," says Molete.

The North West Department of Health has acknowledged the shortage of some contraceptives, such as the oral pill and sub-dermal implant, across facilities in the province.

"There are intermittent stock shortages of certain contraceptive products and selected medicines have been experienced at some facilities in the province," says Tshegofatso Mothibedi, departmental spokesperson.

"The extent and duration of these shortages vary by facility and product. The department continuously monitors stock availability through pharmaceutical supply chain management systems and is implementing measures to minimise disruptions to patient care."

Mothibedi says the department is working on a plan to ensure the availability of stock across all facilities in the province.

The intervention includes:

Redistribution of available stock between facilities and the district where feasible.

Continuous monitoring of stock levels through pharmaceutical management structures.

Engagement with suppliers and procurement stakeholders to expedite deliveries. Identification and provision of suitable therapeutic alternatives where clinically appropriate.

Escalation of critical shortages to national supply chain management channels. These interventions are intended to ensure equitable access to available stock.

Gauteng also under pressure

Women in parts of Gauteng have made similar complaints, saying they have experienced shortages of injectables and the implant. Others have had to switch from their preferred contraceptive methods.

Lerato Molokomme from Block Y, Soshanguve, says she had to compromise and use the Depo family planning injection after being told that the sub-dermal implants had not been delivered at Block X clinic in February 2026.

"Depo injection has bad side effects on me. I menstruate for more than usual. Normally, it's three days, with the injection, I can menstruate for a week," she tells Health-e News.

The Depo is a quarterly injection that needs to be administered every three months. In May, when Molokomme went back to the clinic, the implant was still not available, and she had to get another shot of Depo.

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"I'm unemployed, I cannot afford to pay R200 at the private doctor. I'd rather bleed than be pregnant."

Tsholo Mohalane from Extension 3 in Soshanguve claims that when she went for her follow-up injection in May, Block TT clinic had no pregnancy tests, which women must take before starting on contraceptives.

"Often we are told that the Nur-Isterate two-monthly injection is not available and be given the Depo-Provera three-monthly injection as an alternative," she says, adding that women can wait the whole day to receive the morning-after pill.

Gauteng Department of Health spokesperson Steve Mabona confirmed that there have been "limited stock" of some contraceptives, but says both injectables and implants have been available with no stock problems.

"For the last couple of months, oral contraceptives have been problematic. Due to manufacturing constraints from suppliers, we have been receiving limited stock, which was distributed between clinics," says Mabona. "Currently, the supply of contraceptives is improving and all oral and injectable contraceptives will now be available." - Health-e News