Kenya: Ruto Launches Kenya-Benelux Chamber to Boost Trade, Investment

Nairobi — President William Ruto has officiated the launch of the Kenya-Benelux Chamber of Commerce in Brussels, a move aimed at strengthening trade and investment ties between Kenya and the Benelux region comprising Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

Speaking during the launch, Ruto urged investors from the three European countries to expand their presence in Kenya, particularly in manufacturing and value addition sectors.

"So, I say to Belgian manufacturers: do not buy Africa's raw materials to add value elsewhere. Come and build with us. Process Kenya's minerals in Kenya and Africa, on clean power, and help Europe secure the supply chains it needs," he said.

"Make it in Kenya. Make it in Africa. Make it clean. Sell it in Europe and to the world."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The President challenged businesses operating within the Benelux region to double the number of companies investing in Kenya and help increase bilateral trade volumes.

"I challenge everyone in this room, and every firm that will join the Chamber, to two goals: double the number of Benelux companies operating in Kenya and help deliver that $1 billion in trade by 2030," he added.

The launch comes as Ruto undertakes a week-long tour of Europe aimed at attracting foreign direct investment, expanding market access for Kenyan products and deepening economic cooperation with key European partners.

During the trip, the Head of State is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with government leaders, engage investors and participate in business forums focused on trade, manufacturing, renewable energy and technology in Belgium, Norway and Finland.

The Kenya-Benelux Chamber is expected to serve as a platform for promoting business partnerships, facilitating market access and encouraging investment flows between Kenya and the Benelux countries.

"Let me conclude where I began: Africa is not a problem to be managed; it is the opportunity of this century. Kenya is your gateway to that opportunity, and this Chamber is the door," Ruto said.