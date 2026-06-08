Namibia: City Sounds Alarm Over Angolan Street Kids

The City of Windhoek has raised urgent child protection and law enforcement concerns over groups of migrant Angolan children who have been living, trading and begging on the capital city streets for the past three years.

The issue took centre stage at the recent ordinary council meeting, where council member Ignatius Semba tabled a formal motion to address the growing crisis.

While the children, who are frequently spotted at busy intersections, shopping malls, and public arenas alongside some adults, initially arrived selling traditional wooden items, authorities note they have largely stopped trading and now actively solicit money, food, and basic aid from passing motorists and pedestrians.

Windhoek Mayor Sakarias Uunona disclosed that the municipal council has collaborated with cross-sector stakeholders to repatriate the children and accompanying adults back to Angola on multiple occasions.

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However, the mayor emphasised that many have repeatedly crossed back into Namibia to resume street life, proving that the humanitarian challenge stretches far beyond basic law enforcement and requires a deeply unified, multi-stakeholder intervention.

"A key concern is that children are often accompanied by parents or guardians, who remain nearby while sending them to beg from the public. In some cases, any money or food received is taken by the adults, raising serious concerns about the welfare and potential exploitation of these vulnerable children," he said.

The City has identified several driving forces behind this persistent trend, highlighting that cash donations from members of the public are a primary driver.

While these handouts stem from a place of goodwill, the practice inadvertently creates a financial incentive that encourages children to stay on the streets rather than seek out formal aid channels, said Uunona.

Consequently, the ongoing presence of these minors at busy public intersections has escalated local anxieties, triggering significant safety hazards for the children in traffic and growing public nuisance complaints from residents and motorists.

"Reports include persistent begging, blocked sidewalks, interference with traffic, and loitering near businesses. Motorists are often approached at intersections, increasing accident risks, with some children already injured in such incidents. Businesses have also reported customer complaints and potential impacts on trade while littering, and waste buildup adds pressure on municipal services," Uunona added.

The most affected areas include key intersections, shopping centres, the central business district, and several service stations. Some groups also sleep in nearby areas, leading to sanitation concerns.

Apart from these concerns, the children's condition is critically concerning. Many seem vulnerable, inadequately dressed, and visibly unhealthy, showing skin issues and potential signs of malnutrition. This highlights an urgent demand for social services, medical care, and child protection initiatives.

The observed activities contravene several municipal regulations, including those governing pedestrian obstruction, loitering, littering, public nuisance and unregulated street trading.

They might also conflict with the Road Traffic and Transport Act, especially if solicitation happens close to busy roads and intersections. Although the City is dedicated to enforcing municipal by-laws, enforcement alone isn't enough. The issue demands a balanced strategy that includes law enforcement, child protection, and immigration management.

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The City calls upon all stakeholders to work together to find sustainable solutions that protect the best interests of these children, while maintaining public safety and order.

The public is encouraged to support reputable welfare organisations by donating directly to shelters instead of giving to children on the streets. This helps ensure that aid reaches genuine cases and prevents potential exploitation.

"The Municipal Council of Windhoek remains committed to protecting the dignity, safety and wellbeing of all residents, especially vulnerable children. Through compassion, cooperation and responsible action, we can address this challenge, while safeguarding both our communities and these children's future," concluded the city mayor.

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